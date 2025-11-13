Sibisi urges Bafana to go all out against Zambia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says there are no friendly matches in international football.

Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi was at pains to stick to the script as the team prepares for their encounter with Zambia on Saturday.

Coach Hugo Broos had emphasised the importance of winning the match after announcing the squad to face the Zambians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Broos said victory was important for momentum because the match is one of the last in Bafana’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January and for rankings ahead of the Fifa World Cup in 2026.

“We totally agree with the coach; there is no such thing as a friendly game in international football,” Sibisi said before the team caught their flight to Gqeberha.

“As soon as we put on that Bafana jersey and enter the field, it is a war against opponents. On Saturday, it will be all guns blazing against Zambia.”

The Orlando Pirates defender added that training had been intense this week, which shows the players are up for the game.

“Motivation is always the same whenever we are in camp and playing a qualifier or a friendly. We have always trained like it is our last session because we don’t take it for granted to be here.

“It is always a privilege to be here, and you have to earn your spot to play.”

The Nations Cup is just over a month away, but Sibisi said SA are not thinking that far ahead.

“We know Afcon is approaching, but it is about taking one game at a time. We are playing at home against Zambia, and we have to make it count.

“The performances have been showing over the three years we have been with the coach. It won’t be any different this weekend. We can’t look too far ahead to Afcon, but we have to focus on Saturday’s match.”

The last time Bafana played in Gqeberha, they thumped Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 in front of a passionate crowd, and Sibisi is asking for more of the same.

“We are asking for the people of Gqeberha to come in numbers — they never disappointed us when we came to this city, and we hope that is going to continue on Saturday.

“We will fight for every challenge and ball. It is always nice to play against your [regional] neighbours — but for us it’s a matter of continuity and momentum.”