Broos targets winning start against Angola for Bafana at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos says winning the first match would be crucial for confidence and momentum in an Afcon

Hugo Broos knows the importance of Bafana Bafana starting their African Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with a win over Angola in their opening group match.

The Afcon in Morocco kicks off on December 21, with the final in Rabat on January 18.

In 2024 in Ivory Coast, Bafana lost their opening group match 2-0 to Mali but went on to their best finish in 24 years with a bronze medal, beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in the playoff, having been edged on penalties by runners-up Nigeria in the semifinals.

SA coach Broos emphasises that winning the first match would be crucial for confidence and momentum in an Afcon where opponents will be more wary of his team’s potential. Bafana’s Group B includes Egypt and Zimbabwe.

“I want to win [against Angola] because that will give you a major advantage in a tournament when you are certainly in a good space when you win your first game,” Broos said.

“That is something we did not do in our last Afcon, and we had to win the second game [4-0 against Namibia], and then there was still a question mark for the third game [a 0-0 draw with Tunisia].

I want to win [against Angola] because that will give you a major advantage in a tournament when you are certainly in a good space when you win your first game — Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“We will try to avoid that and win our first game against Angola.”

After their 3-1 friendly victory over Zambia in an important preparation match in Gqeberha on Saturday, Broos said his team would play one more friendly before leaving for Morocco.

“I do not want to play two or three more games before we go. We have played against African teams, so we don’t have to play another African team. We will try to have good preparation, as we did two years ago.

“I think the way we played this year and the year before, we have had good qualities in the team. We have good players, and we just have to play like SA played in the past two or three years. We don’t have to change anything.

“We all know now we can dominate an opponent and play good football. We also know that if the match must be about fighting, then we must fight.

“And those two things are important for playing in an Afcon or any tournament. There will be games we dominate, but there will be games where we’ll have to fight a lot to win.

“But we can do that also, and it makes us stronger than two years ago when we started the last Afcon.”

The coach said there was room for improvement in certain areas.

“Maybe try to be better at some things; for example, we had to take more advantage of the space Zambia gave us behind the defence. We have quick players, but we did not use them enough.

“Those sort of things, but we have one or two weeks before Afcon to put that right so that if we have a game like this, we can use it.”

Read:

Broos unfazed by social media roasting over team selections