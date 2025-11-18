Germany and the Netherlands qualify for 2026 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Germany secured a place at 2026’s World Cup by crushing Slovakia 6-0 in their final qualifier on Monday, pummeling them into submission with four goals in the first half and sending their opponents into a playoff in March.

Leroy Sane scored twice and Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry also struck in a dominant first half that saw Germany quickly seal victory and secure top spot in Group A to automatically qualify for the tournament.

The four-time world champions, who crashed out in the first round of the past two editions of the World Cup, finished top of their group on 15 points, with the Slovaks second on 12.

“Every player gave it all,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We played a really great game. We worked very hard and scored great goals and were convincing with our game.

”Today there is no reason to complain," he said. “There was pressure and they pushed themselves and showed a great team spirit. I am proud of the team.”

The Germans, needing a draw or a win to secure top spot, left nothing to chance and shot out of the blocks to take control early. Unmarked Woltemade headed in for the lead in the 18th minute with his fourth consecutive goal in the past three matches for Germany.

Serge Gnabry should have doubled it when he charged into the box but his low shot was blocked by Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka. Gnabry made amends four minutes later as he latched onto a perfect Leon Goretzka pass to make it 2-0.

An equally quick move saw Florian Wirtz put Leroy Sane through in the 36th to curl his shot past Dubravka and put the game to bed before Wirtz delivered another assist for the winger to bag his second goal of the evening five minutes later.

Slovakia, who had beaten Germany in Bratislava in September, had no answer to the hosts’ relentless pressure.

“From the first to the last second we did not allow anything at the back and were creative,” said striker Woltemade. “I hope it was fun to watch us tonight. It is great to play for Germany. We have now qualified for the World Cup.”

The pace dropped after the break but substitutes Ridle Baku and 19-year-old Assan Ouedraogo added a goal apiece, with the latter becoming the youngest player to score for Germany on his debut.

The Germans, who have qualified for the World Cup for the 21st time, second-most after Brazil’s 23, have openly set their goal of winning the World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada, to restore their dented reputation as a global football powerhouse.

They have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.

Three-time World Cup runners-up the Netherlands secured their berth at the finals with an easy 4-0 home victory over Lithuania, finishing top of Group G.

The victory margin could have been bigger, such was the Dutch dominance, but the result ensured they completed the campaign three points clear of second-placed Poland.

Tijjani Reijnders put the Netherlands 1-0 ahead at halftime before the hosts scored a rapid trio of goals in the second period from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen.

The unbeaten Netherlands finished on 20 points with Poland on 17.

“I think there were some good things in our performance,” said playmaker Frenkie de Jong. “Maybe we faded a bit, but the period after half time was great for the crowd.

“Of course, you want to score as much as possible and 4-0 is ultimately fine.

“Now the real work begins. We’re going to improve as much as possible and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape.”

Next year’s finals will be the 12th time the Dutch have participated in the World Cup. They were losing finalists at the 1974, 1978 and 2010 tournaments.

Piotr Zielinski struck late to earn Poland a 3-2 win away to Malta, securing the visitors a spot in the World Cup playoffs.

Reuters