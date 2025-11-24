Themba Zwane ruled fit for Bafana’s preliminary Afcon squad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included attacking talisman Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that starts in Morocco in just under a month.

Veteran Zwane, 36, has barely played for Mamelodi Sundowns this season as he has battled injuries but Broos has recognised the value in the best creative force in South African football in the past decade and clearly wants Zwane at the Afcon.

Zwane was central to Bafana’s third-place finish ― their best in 24 years ― at the 2024 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

It is understood Broos was confirming Zwane’s state of readiness for Bafana’s December 22 Afcon kickoff from Sundowns’ technical staff, including coach Miguel Cardoso, on Monday before announcing his squad, and received positive feedback on the playmaker.

Broos named a 54-player preliminary squad that contains few surprises and attempts to also encompass some of the talented young and fringe players introduced to Bafana in the second half of 2025.

Among stalwarts who did duty in Bafana’s last Afcon campaign are goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, right-back Khuliso Mudau, centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi, utility player Thapelo Morena, midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Spehephelo Sithole and forward Evidence Makgopa.

South African football’s forgotten man, Percy Tau, who joined Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC in the obscure Vietnamese top-flight from Qatar SC in August, is unsurprisingly not included having fallen out of favour for most of the year.

Bafana will be looking to match or preferably better their excellent showing at the last Nations Cup in Ivory Coast early last year.

Broos’ team shocked 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16 and bowed out to Nigeria on penalties in the semifinals, beating Democratic Republic of Congo on spot-kicks in the third-place playoff for their best finish in 24 years.

Since then Bafana have barely lost a game and also qualified for their first World Cup, other than as hosts (2010), in 23 years since Japan and Korea in 2002, despite having three points docked by Fifa over the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga.

Their presence at 2026’s first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US raises the stakes for their upcoming Nations Cup campaign, which now serves as something of a dress rehearsal for the global showpiece in June and July 2026.

The 2025 Afcon runs from December 21 to the final in Rabat on January 18.

Bafana kick off their Group B campaign against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on December 22, meet Egypt at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on December 26 and complete their round-robin campaign against Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh on December 29.