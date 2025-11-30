Man United come from behind to end Palace’s unbeaten home run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

London — Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half as Ruben Amorim’s men battled back for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts’ nine-month unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park.

United, who tasted victory for only the second time in their past 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner’s team dropped to seventh on 20.

Palace were first on the scoresheet when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro’s reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

United were a different team after the break and Zirkzee, starting in place of injured Matheus Cunha, levelled in the 54th minute with his first league goal in almost a year.

Zirkzee chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle into the far corner past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mount struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara celebrates scoring their first goal with Matty Cash. ( Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs )

Meanwhile, a superb strike from Boubacar Kamara earned Aston Villa a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved the hosts up to third in the standings.

The visitors had the better of the first-half chances and Jorgen Strand Larsen thought he had put them ahead but was denied by the offside flag before a sensational Emiliano Martinez save kept the scores level just before the break.

It took until the second half for Villa to really get going, with Wolves missing several more chances before Kamara gave the home crowd something to shout about, arrowing a thunderous shot into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Villa stood firm to see out a fifth successive win in all competitions and move third in the standings, one point behind second-placed Manchester City. Wolves remained in deep trouble, bottom on two points and nine points from safety.

Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the champions snapped a woeful run of form with a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham United.

Liverpool — without Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up for the first time under Arne Slot in the Premier League — had the better chances in the first half, though summer signings Isak and Florian Wirtz were both denied by Alphonse Areola.

The Sweden striker slotted home a Cody Gakpo pull-back on the hour mark, however, to give the Reds the lead, before Gakpo added a second in the 92nd minute to seal the three points after Lucas Paqueta was booked twice for dissent.

Liverpool’s victory, only their second in eight league games, moved them up to eighth with 21 points from 13 games, while West Ham are 17th with 11 points, level with 18th-placed Leeds United.

