Arteta urges Arsenal to summon ‘animal’ energy for Brentford clash

By Chiranjit Ojha

Bengaluru — Two draws in three Premier League games have stalled Arsenal’s progress, and although they still have a five-point lead at the top, Mikel Arteta has called on his team and their fans to bring energy “like animals” when they play Brentford on Wednesday.

Arsenal, who finished second in the last three seasons, are bidding for their first league title since 2004.

“It’s an opportunity tomorrow at 7.30pm to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

“Like animals, everybody at the Emirates wants to go again and beat Brentford. That’s the opportunity. Vital. Massive.

”Our motivation comes from preparation, trying to be better than the opposition. And in league with what we’re doing, we don’t need any more motivation than that," Arteta said.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is doubtful along with winger Leandro Trossard after they both missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Chelsea due to injuries.

Defender Gabriel and forward Kai Havertz are still weeks away from returning.

“Players not training in certain positions having to play there… This season has been the worst in some areas, especially in the front line, and now look at what’s happening with the back line,” Arteta said.

“We learn, and we were able to put together a squad that is much more reliable with more options. We learnt from the past as well that we have to use players in different positions if we want to compete at this level.“

Arne Slot would not confirm whether Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool’s team for Wednesday’s match against Sunderland at Anfield, after the Egyptian was left on the bench during the 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

Forward Salah, fourth on the all-time list of leading Premier League goalscorers, is due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

“It’s a normal reaction from a player that is good enough to play for us to be disappointed,” manager Slot said. “He has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future.

”He wasn’t the only one not happy that he wasn’t starting. The way he behaved is what you would expect from the professional he is. For Mo, he is so disciplined and knows what to do to stay fit.“

Salah’s last game before the Nations Cup is expected to be against Brighton on December 13, and, if Egypt reach the final, he would miss seven Liverpool matches.