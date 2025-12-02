US side Chicago Fire confirm signing of Mbokazi from Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire have announced the signing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Fire said 20-year-old Mbokazi will occupy an under-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run to 2029 with an option for the next season.

“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the club as we further strengthen our back line,” Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proved himself to be a strong leader and competitor at the international level.

“We expect an immediate impact and room to grow in the future.”

Mbokazi had a breakthrough campaign in 2024-25, in which he helped Pirates finish second in the Premiership, win the MTN8 trophy and reach the semifinal of the Caf Champions League.

Over the past few months, he has established himself as a crucial player for Bafana and a guaranteed starter in central defence.

He will be a major player for Bafana coach Hugo Broos at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco this month and next month, where South Africa will be looking to do better than their third-place finish last year.