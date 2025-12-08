Ouaddou backs resurgent Mofokeng to drive Pirates’ Premiership title push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup final match against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

Fresh from winning their second trophy this season, the Carling Knockout on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Relebohile Mofokeng will be an important figure in their chase for the Premier Soccer League title once he is 100% fit.

Mofokeng scored the winning goal to break the deadlock in extra time in Bucs’ 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling final at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Earlier this season, the 21-year-old had a dip in form and some injuries and was out of the Pirates’ matchday squad in October.

Ouaddou said the midfielder had been fatigued and was given a rest. The coach is pleased Mofokeng is finding his form again after two assists and a goal in the past five matches.

🫂 Mbokazi and Mofokeng

🕺 Dansin Dancing

🗣️ Ndlondlo’s words of encouragement

🤷‍♂️ Mbule being Mbule



The vibes after the #CarlingKnockout final.#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/RvFgBWnchE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 7, 2025

“What can I say? ‘The President’ [Mofokeng] is important for us in our team. I love him. I love his style of play. He is a good, top human being.

“He is somebody who loves football. He dreams about football, I think. For 24 hours he thinks about football.

“I cannot say too much about the beginning of the season.… when you play many games to qualify for the competitions, [you are] with the national team. I think he didn’t have enough time to rest.

“He only had 10 days’ rest, and the season before he played between 40 and 45 matches. He is not a robot. I can understand that he was a bit tired.

Buc-to-Buc Trophy Lifts 🏆🏆



Orlando Pirates get their hands on more silverware this season 🤝#CarlingKnockout | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/50m7MULSqM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2025

“We gave him some rest, and he came back with good fitness — and you can see that in the past three or four games we played, he was part of the success of the team.

“You can see a fit Rele Mofokeng and a Rele who is tired. If he’s 70% fit, he can help the team. I cannot imagine if he’s 100%. If he’s 100%, ‘The President’ is someone who can make us win the title.”

Ouaddou is now looking forward to playing against the Carling All Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, where he will give fringe players a chance.

With most of his frontline performers joining the Bafana Bafana squad to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on December 21, Ouaddou will pick players such as Olisa Ndah, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Melusi Buthelezi and Kabelo Dlamini.

TimesLIVE