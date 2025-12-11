UDM files rights complaint over Broos’s ‘racist and sexist’ remarks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has lodged a formal complaint at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over what it alleges were “racist and sexist remarks” made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The remarks referred to were made in a press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday. An irate Broos was expressing disappointment at young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire and that he missed a flight, so he was late joining Bafana Bafana’s camp at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre, where they are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The UDM’s complaint was confirmed in a Facebook post by party MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa on Thursday.

“We have lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission against coach Hugo Broos for his racist and sexist remarks directed at Mbokazi and his agent, Basia Michaels,” Kwankwa posted.

“Racism and white supremacist attitudes have no place in our society, and we will not tolerate them from anyone, including the Bafana Bafana coach. We have also written to Safa [the South African Football Association] to express our deep concern and disgust at his comments.

“Hugo must be held to account for his utterances.”

The statements in question apparently refer to Broos saying he would hold a meeting with Mbokazi over the missing flight, and the player would go into the discussion “black” and leave “white”.

“I will have a chat with him after training, and I can assure you, he’s a black guy and he will leave my room as a white guy,” Broos said on Wednesday.

Criticising the destination of US club the Fire, whom Mbokazi joins from Orlando Pirates after Afcon, for the 20-year-old defensive prodigy as his first overseas team, Broos apparently referred to Michaels as a “nice little woman who is his agent”.

A source close to Broos, who did not want to be named, said he meant Mbokazi would leave the meeting “white” (pale with concern) from having been read the riot act. They said the coach referred to Michaels in the manner he did because the Belgian’s use of English is not perfect.

Broos said Mbokazi missed a flight from Durban and arrived late in the Bafana camp, which started on Monday.

Pirates’ players were given a few days off after winning the Carling Knockout final 1-0 in extra time against Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Saturday and would only start training on Wednesday, but Broos was still not pleased Mbokazi missed his flight.

A letter to the SAHRC signed by UDM secretary-general Yongama Zigebe, which TimesLIVE has a copy of, refers to section 9 of the constitution that “expressly prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of race, gender and other protected categories”.

“The reported comments, racially coded, derogatory and gender-diminishing, cannot be dismissed as off-hand remarks,” the letter states.

“They carry historical and cultural significance in a society still healing from the institutionalisation of racism and sexism. Public figures, particularly those entrusted with national teams, bear heightened obligations to uphold the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, respect and equality.”

Safa’s media department would not comment on the complaint.