Injury blow dents Manchester City’s Premier League title push

Manchester City's Ruben Dias in action with Chelsea's Malo Gusto at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, January 4 2026.

By Pearl Josephine Nazare

Bengaluru — Manchester City’s Premier ⁠League title challenge ‍has suffered a major setback, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming on Tuesday that defender Ruben Dias will be out for four to ​six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Josko Gvardiol faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his shinbone.

Both players sustained their injuries during City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City sit second ‍in the league on 42 ​points, six behind leaders Arsenal after 20 matches.

“Dias, hamstring, for four to six weeks. Gvardiol is out for a long time,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s home game against 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

“[John] Stones, no idea. ​Not ready for the next games.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been hit by a double injury blow. (Phil Noble)

“We have [Nathan] Aké back, a central defender. [Max] Alleyne has come ‍back from his loan at Watford — we appreciate Watford for what they have done for the young lad.

“With the spirit ⁠that we have, always we can cope. Considering fatigue, we have to see the faces and take a decision tomorrow.”

Asked if City will enter the January transfer market, Guardiola said, “Maybe we get ‌something, but it is completely different [to ‌last season]. We are not ⁠going to buy four or five players like last season.”

City have been linked with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi.

Ruben Amorim’s turbulent 14-month tenure as Manchester United manager ended abruptly on Monday when he was sacked a day after passionately defending his role and vowing not to quit following a disappointing 1-1 draw with promoted Leeds United.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca also departed after an apparent ​fallout with the club’s leadership.

Asked whether managers are ⁠being given less time to prove themselves, Guardiola replied, “Yes, it’s a fact. Less time. Like what happened with Enzo.

“I can’t say anything out of respect for the players and the institutions of Chelsea and Manchester United.

“All I can say ‍is Ruben is a top manager. The ‍decision has been made by our neighbours, but I wish ‍Ruben all the best for the future.”