Atletico manager ‍Simeone apologises for taunting Vinícius, but refuses to ask for forgiveness

By Fernando Kallas

Madrid — Atletico ⁠Madrid manager ‍Diego Simeone has issued an apology for his sideline antics during his team’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal defeat ​by Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, saying he is sorry for taunting Vinícius Jr but refusing to ask for forgiveness.

The fiery Argentine was caught on camera provoking the Brazilian ‍winger throughout the match, ​reportedly telling him, “Florentino will kick you out — remember what I’m telling you,” in reference to speculation about Vinícius’ future and contract discussions as his current deal approaches expiry.

“I would ​like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinícius for the incident ‍they witnessed,” Simeone told a press conference on Monday, ahead of his team’s Copa del Rey round of 16 ⁠tie with Deportivo La Coruna. “It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to ‌go through; they deserved to ‌go through.”

Simeone was pressed ⁠on whether his behaviour had crossed a line.

“I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add,” he said.

The situation escalated during Vinícius’ second-half substitution, as boos rained down from sections of the crowd. As the struggling winger — enduring a 19-game goal drought — walked off, a laughing Simeone gestured toward the ​crowd, saying, “Listen, listen!”.

Real Madrid won 2-1, securing ⁠their place in the final, which they lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona. Vinícius scored a stunning goal in the first half of the final.

“It was not an example of a good ‍sportsman,” Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso ‍said of Simeone’s behaviour.

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga ‍standings, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona.