Sundowns snap up Bafana defender Ndamane as title race tightens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their squad with the arrival of highly rated Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy.

Ndamane was part of the Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where South Africa were eliminated in the last 16 by Cameroon, but did not get any minutes in Morocco.

He will fight for a starting place with players such as Keanu Cupido, Malibongwe Khoza, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬 💛⚽️



Khulumani Ndamane has officially joined the Yellow Nation. Welcome to the Home of the Champions. 🏆



Drop your welcome messages in the comments. ⬇️#Sundowns #WelcomeNdamane pic.twitter.com/1H0gRj5MI7 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 12, 2026

He joins Colombian striker Brayan Lèon and Monnapule Saleng as the new recruits at Chloorkop as the Brazilians continue their spending spree before the second half of the season.

The Brazilians approach the second round of the campaign under pressure, as Orlando Pirates have a two-point advantage in the standings with a game in hand.

Sundowns will also be involved in a heated battle with other early pacesetters in Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Polokwane City for the championship.