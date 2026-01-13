Afcon semifinals spotlight African coaching talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Walid Regragui of Morocco is one of the four African coaches in charge of the four remaining teams at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Mark Gleeson

Four African coaches will take charge of the semifinals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), disproving the notion that they are given few opportunities on their own continent.

Pape Bouna Thiaw leads Senegal against Egypt, which is coached by their prolific former striker Hossam Hassan, in the first semifinal in Tangiers on Wednesday.

That match is followed by hosts Morocco, who are coached by Walid Regragui. They are up against Nigeria, who have ex-Mali international Eric Chelle on their bench.

The only other time the final four sides were managed by Africans was in 1965, and African coaches have long complained they are often overlooked for national team jobs in favour of Europeans or South Americans with mediocre credentials.

“There have often been situations where African coaches have not been able to get jobs because federations and clubs prefer Europeans, but that seems to be changing a bit,” said former Ghana international Kwesi Appiah, who led Sudan to the last 16.

We’ve seen this before. We’re here for it again. 🇸🇳🇪🇬#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/LVRhSGTNgn — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 12, 2026

He was one of three African coaches taking charge of a team different from his own nationality at the finals in Morocco — a new phenomenon for the tournament.

“I think there is a responsibility too for the African coaches to prove their worth with hard work,” Appiah said.

This is the third successive Afcon where African coaches outnumber foreigners. In Morocco there have been 14 African managers, nine from Europe and one from Argentina.

Foreign coaches had previously dominated, with just six of the first 32 editions of the tournament boasting a majority of local coaches. Many European coaches have launched their careers in Africa, but only a handful have returned to high-profile jobs in their own countries.

Roger Lemerre spent time managing in Tunisia before winning the 2000 European Championship with France, and Philippe Troussier had a brief and unsuccessful stint at Olympique de Marseille after working in five different African nations and Japan.

When it comes to lifting the trophy, however, the statistics favour African coaches, who have masterminded 18 Afcon titles to 16 for teams coached by foreigners.

Africa’s number will increase again after Sunday’s final.