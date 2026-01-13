Nigerian coach mulls defensive strategy against Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, left, celebrates scoring hius side's first goal with teammate Ademola Lookman in their quarterfinal tie against Algeria.

By Mohamed Yossry

Nigeria could ⁠adopt a ‍defensive approach and rely on counterattacks in their clash against hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal ​on Wednesday, coach Eric Chelle said.

The 2023 finalists have scored 14 goals in this tournament, but Morocco haven’t conceded a goal from open play.

Chelle, the 48-year-old ex-Mali international said he will not only focus ​on stopping Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who has scored five goals in five consecutive games.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle during a press conference in Uyo, Nigeria, October 13 2025. (Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters )

“I feel my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach,” he said on Tuesday. “We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for ‍them.

“We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block. I think we will start like ⁠that. We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half.”

Morocco needed a late strike from Diaz to secure ‌a 1-0 win over Tanzania ‌in the round of 16, ⁠before showing their abilities in a convincing 2-0 victory against Cameroon to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2004.

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will play against another North African team, after beating Tunisia 3-2 in a thrilling Group C game, and overcoming Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.

“Algeria and Morocco are two ​good teams with good players, but Morocco ⁠doesn’t play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn’t Vladimir Petkovic. I will have to work, and my group too, to beat this team tomorrow,” Chelle said.

Nigeria will miss captain Wilfred Ndidi due to ‍suspension, but they have striker ‍Victor Osimhen, who has scored four goals, and winger ‍Ademola Lookman, who has provided four assists.