Nigerian coach mulls defensive strategy against Morocco

By Mohamed Yossry
Nigeria could adopt a defensive approach and rely on counterattacks in their clash against hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday, coach Eric Chelle said.
The 2023 finalists have scored 14 goals in this tournament, but Morocco haven’t conceded a goal from open play.
Chelle, the 48-year-old ex-Mali international said he will not only focus on stopping Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who has scored five goals in five consecutive games.
“I feel my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach,” he said on Tuesday. “We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for them.
“We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block. I think we will start like that. We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half.”
Morocco needed a late strike from Diaz to secure a 1-0 win over Tanzania in the round of 16, before showing their abilities in a convincing 2-0 victory against Cameroon to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2004.
Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will play against another North African team, after beating Tunisia 3-2 in a thrilling Group C game, and overcoming Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal.
“Algeria and Morocco are two good teams with good players, but Morocco doesn’t play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn’t Vladimir Petkovic. I will have to work, and my group too, to beat this team tomorrow,” Chelle said.
Nigeria will miss captain Wilfred Ndidi due to suspension, but they have striker Victor Osimhen, who has scored four goals, and winger Ademola Lookman, who has provided four assists.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.