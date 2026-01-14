Pirates happy to have their Afcon contingent back and in tip-top shape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates head of sports science Lee Miles has lauded the club’s players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for returning in top physical shape.

Pirates resumed training at a mini camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg on Monday ahead of the resumption of league action on January 24 against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I think a lot of the guys have come back in very good condition. They stuck to their programmes in the off-season [the Afcon hiatus] … They worked when they were supposed to work, so the testing data showed that everyone has come back in good shape," Miles said.

He vowed that the Sea Robbers will continue to put in the hard work as they aim to tighten their grip at the summit of the Premiership standings, having won nine of their last 10 games, with one draw, before the break.

“We will keep pushing, making sure we challenge for what we need to challenge for,” said Miles.

Strength and conditioning coach Helmi Gueldich also emphasised the importance of the mini camp as the coaches aim to strengthen the players’ physical condition. “The most important thing is to push the players,” he said.

“It’s very important for us to refuel ourselves ... to put the tank full [of] fuel so that we can continue without any issues for the upcoming games. This camp is very important for us.”

Pirates’ players who were at Afcon with Bafana Bafana linked up with the rest of the squad in Rustenburg yesterday after being given a few days off. Bafana were knocked out in the round of 16 by Cameroon almost two weeks ago.

Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Evidence Makgopa were on duty at the Afcon.

