Tottenham sign England midfielder Gallagher from Atletico Madrid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Karan Prashant Saxena

England midfielder Conor ⁠Gallagher has ‍signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said ​on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Spanish side from Chelsea in 2024, made four starts in LaLiga this season. Spurs and Atletico agreed a transfer fee ‍of about £34.6m, according to British media.

“I’m so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club,” said ​Gallagher, who will be hoping a return to the Premier ‍League will boost his chances of making England’s World Cup squad.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, subject to international clearance ✍️



🔗 https://t.co/jmiovICICt pic.twitter.com/NScayD72LZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2026

The pressure is mounting on manager Thomas ⁠Frank, with Tottenham registering one win in their last seven games across all competitions.

To add to their troubles, forward Mohammed Kudus suffered a quadricep ‌injury that will keep him out until ‌April, while midfielders Lucas ⁠Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur have also been sidelined due to injuries.

Striker Richarlison also went down with what appeared to be a hamstring strain in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday which sealed Tottenham’s exit from the FA Cup.

“Conor has captained teams so he will bring leadership, maturity, ​character and personality to our dressing ⁠room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch,” Frank said in a statement.

Tottenham, 14th ‍in the Premier League standings, ‍face relegation-threatened West Ham United on Saturday.