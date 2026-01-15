Morocco and Senegal set up Cup of Nations final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Mark Gleeson

Rabat — The rankings proved spot ⁠on as Africa’s top ‍two teams advanced to this weekend’s Cup of Nations final, with Morocco and Senegal setting up a heavyweight clash.

But while Senegal overcame Egypt 1-0 in 90 minutes in Tangier ​on Wednesday, Morocco needed a penalty shootout before disposing of Nigeria after a goalless draw in Rabat to book their place in Sunday’s decider.

The Cup of Nations has regularly produced surprises and upsets, with many pre-tournament favourites faltering in previous editions, but this time the two best teams will contest ‍the final as a strong field in ​Morocco has been progressively whittled down, with the rankings proving accurate for once.

Morocco, whose only Cup of Nations triumph came half a century ago, are one of several previous underachievers, notably in recent years when the quality of their squad suggested they could win the trophy, but they are ​now on the cusp of success.

At this Cup of Nations, as hosts, they looked nervy initially under the burden of ‍expectation, but in their last two matches have shown the form that has seen them ranked top on the continent since their World Cup exploits in Qatar in 2022, when they became ⁠the first African country to reach a semifinal.

Mane 🤝 Salah



Sadio Mane paid tribute to Salah and Egypt after sending Senegal through to the AFCON final 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/DwADVC1hHR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2026

Morocco’s aggressive pressing, high-tempo play and relentless attack saw them easily dispose of Cameroon in the quarterfinals, and while Nigeria proved tougher to dislodge in the semis, they were again much the better side.

Morocco finished the ‌game stronger and fitter and converted all ‌their penalties bar one with aplomb.

Their defence gave Nigeria’s dangerous forward Victor Osimhen no opportunities, marking him out of the game. Morocco have conceded once in six matches at the tournament, and that was a penalty in their second group game against Mali.

“Today, we’re reaping the rewards of the golden age of Moroccan football, but we mustn’t forget where we come from,” said coach Walid Regragui after Wednesday’s triumph.

He has won belated plaudits for his tactical acumen but still has one more hurdle to overcome with a confident Senegal waiting in the final.

Senegal, through to a third final ​in the past four editions, have a strong attacking lineup and scored ⁠in all six matches en route to the final, with Sadio Mane hitting the late semifinal winner against Egypt.

It was a goal that confirmed the 33-year-old’s continued importance to the side, even if they have several other potential match winners, and Mane is looking to go out with another winners’ medal.

“We know ‍how to play the final,” Mane warned after Wednesday’s ‍success. “A final is meant to be won. I will be very happy to play ‍my last Afcon final, to enjoy it and to make my country win.”