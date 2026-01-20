Sundowns coach Cardoso unbothered by talk about his future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he is not concerned about his future at the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has dismissed speculation about his future being in doubt at the club, as outside noise suggests, insisting he is not bothered.

Masandawana are reported to be negotiating with former coach Pitso Mosimane with the intention of luring him back to the club.

Cardoso’s future with the club remains uncertain after Sundowns’ shaky start in the Premiership this season and failure to win the MTN8 or the Carling Knockout.

However, the Portuguese international is not bothered by reports linking him to an exit.

“These people want to hurt Sundowns. It’s clearly people who want to hurt Sundowns, want to hurt the people in charge of Sundowns, want to hurt the coaches, want to hurt the players and want to hurt everything,” Cardoso told the media after his side’s 2-0 victory over Orbit College, which saw them return to the summit of the table at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday.

The win was secured with a goal in each half by Arthur Sales and debutant Brayan Leon.

“They will keep frustrated because we are strong, very strong.

“Regarding my future, don’t worry about it. My future doesn’t depend on football. My professional life depends on football. It’s completely different. My future depends on many other things.

“It depends much more on music than on football, depends much more on nature than on football, and depends much more on cycling than on football.”

Cardoso insisted Sundowns won’t be distracted by the outside noise as they remain united as they strive to achieve their objective.

“We are united, and we know what to do. We are working hard to please our fans as much as possible, and we need our fans not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside,” he said.

“Believe me, I will not give it too much importance. I love being here, and I will be until the day the club decides [otherwise]. The day I go, I will be a normal man, ready for something different. Until then, I will be committed and motivated. I am too old to worry about things that are just noise.”

Masandawana will turn their attention to the Caf Champions League, where they host Sudanese giants Al Hilal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.