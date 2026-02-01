Slot praises Konate for swift return after father’s death amid defensive crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alisson Becker of Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool react after their English Premier League game against Newcastle United, in Liverpool, Britain, on January 31 2026.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed Ibrahima Konate’s commitment to the club after the defender returned early from compassionate leave after the death of his father to help the Premier League side amid a defensive crisis.

The French centre-back had missed Liverpool’s past three matches but cut short his planned absence when he saw the extent of the club’s problems, with four defenders sidelined, including Joe Gomez.

It was an emotional and memorable return for Konate, who scored the fourth goal in Saturday’s 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle United as the champions claimed their first Premier League victory in more than a month.

“He has had a difficult two weeks. He was planning to be back for the end of this week, and it would have meant he could not play this game,” Slot said.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. Picture: Reuters/Claudia Greco (Claudio Greco/Reuters)

“But when he saw the problems we had defensively, he called me early this week and said: ‘I want to be back to help the team against Newcastle.’

“He came back on Wednesday and trained twice with us. Not only did he score a goal, but he also played a great game, and the fans were really appreciative throughout the whole game, but definitely at the end when he scored.”

After scoring, Konate was mobbed by his teammates — including goalkeeper Alisson, who ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with him — as the Frenchman wiped away tears and the Anfield crowd gave him a rousing standing ovation.

“I don’t have words to describe what I feel now because it was a difficult moment for me and my family these past two weeks, but this is part of life. It is hard to accept that, and we don’t have the choice,” Konate told TNT Sports.

“I know the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time and I don’t have to rush back. With this situation, it was important for me to come back and help the team.”

Konate’s goal came after Hugo Ekitike struck twice before halftime, and Florian Wirtz also got on the scoresheet for Liverpool’s first win in six Premier League games.

“Everyone was cheering for Ibou and Florian when they came in after doing TV interviews, but especially for Ibou,” Slot added.

“This team has shown we are always there for each other in difficult circumstances. That’s what they were for him in the past few days.”

Liverpool moved provisionally up to fifth in the standings after the win.