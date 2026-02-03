Youssef eyes goals as a Chiefs gaining steam face three big fixtures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makabi Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Zesco United FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 1 2026.

There is no doubt Kaizer Chiefs have improved under the guidance of co-coaches Eric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef in recent months, but the team’s true colours could be revealed in the next three crucial matches.

Amakhosi have won all four matches in all competitions in 2026, results that have made them contenders for the Premiership title and a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

After Glody Lilepo’s super strike earned a 1-0 Confed Group D victory over Zambia’s Zesco United in Durban on Sunday, Youssef stressed Chiefs’ positive start to 2026 would yield results only if they maintained consistency.

Amakhosi’s next encounter is away to Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town on Wednesday, where they’ll start their defence of the Nedbank Cup in the last 32, a trophy Amakhosi won to break an unprecedented 10-year silverware drought last season.

After that, Chiefs play two crucial fifth- and sixth-round Confed Cup group matches against tough Egyptian outfits Al Masry away (February 8) and Zamalek at home (February 15).

Goals in back-to-back matches for Glody Lilepo 🟡✌️



Amakhosi are up and running 💥



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesCAFCC on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/0Ujh7X0DOM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 1, 2026

Chiefs are level on seven points in Group D with Al Masry, who beat them 2-1 in Suez in the opening round. Since that loss Amakhosi have drawn 1-1 at home to five-time African champions Zamalek, then beat Zesco.

Youssef admitted Chiefs meet Stellies with an eye on what could be a key fixture in determining whether they make the Confed knockouts against Masry at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo on Sunday.

That the Egyptians come to Limpopo with a better goal difference is a concern for Youssef, who admitted after Sunday’s win over Zesco that Amakhosi were frustrated not to get more goals in a match they dominated.

In all the four matches Chiefs have won in 2026, they’ve eked out 1-0 victories, in some instances finishing under immense pressure from the opponents.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆



🗣️ "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺..."



🎙️ Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef reacting to their 1⃣➖0⃣ victory over Zesco United!



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/UvObCZ9CEl — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 1, 2026

“We speak to the players about that [goal difference], but recently we’ve not had much time to do much work [on the strikers]. We have only one training session in three days, but we’re using our [technical] analysts to advise the strikers, to give them more solutions. But I know we’re on a good track and step by step they’ll be better.”

Being in three competitions will keep Chiefs busy until the end of the season if they don’t bomb out in the Nedbank and Confed Cups. Youssef emphasised the importance of managing the squad, highlighting the critical contributions that have been made by new players like Lebohang Maboe, who has been excelling in the club’s engine room alongside Siphesihle Ndlovu and youngster Thulani Mabaso.

“We have to thank the medical staff for keeping so many of our players ready and fit for the matches. We’re managing the load and the situation to play every three days.

“We’re playing and we’re travelling. It’s physically tough, but congratulations to our technical staff.”