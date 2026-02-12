Nthethe backs Sundowns to rise in must-win clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Miguel Cardoso, then coach of Esperance Sportive de Tunis, embraces Rulani Mokwena, then coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, during the 2023-24 Champions League semifinal second leg match at Loftus Versfeld in April 2024. The pair will square up, with Cardoso now coach of Sundowns and Mokwena of MC Alger, in Saturday's Group D game at Loftus.

By Neville Khoza

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe is adamant they will qualify for the Caf Champions League knockout stage, saying the Brazilians have been in tricky situations before and know how to turn them around.

Sundowns head into their crucial final Group C game against Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm) needing a win to progress to the knockout stage.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs are in third place on six points, lagging behind Sudan’s Al-Hilal (eight points) and Alger (seven). Hilal host the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo (five points) in the corresponding final fixture in neutral Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

Though they have been far from convincing in the group stages with a single victory, three draws and a defeat, Nthethe believes Sundowns will pull themselves out of the fire against Alger.

“Sundowns have been in this situation before. In Saturday’s game they know it is crucial and is a must-win game to progress to the next stage,” said Nthethe.

“I believe they will win. Obviously, if they don’t qualify, it will be disappointing.

“They have been in this situation before, and they have progressed. If they don’t make it this time, everyone will be disappointed because the standard is very high.

“They want to win the second star. Last season they lost in the final. If they go out in the group stage, it would be a setback. At least they should go out in the semifinal or final.”

The match might be tinged by undercurrents of tension. Downs last week provisionally suspended performance analyst Mario Masha pending an investigation over accusations he was suspected of leaking information to former Brazilians coach Mokwena.

Many believe the timing of the suspension could be unsettling for Masandawana. Nthethe, though, does not believe the development will affect the game.

“I don’t think it will affect Sundowns. Both teams want to progress; I don’t see anyone wanting to be second-best.

“I’m sure they [Alger] are not expecting nice treatment from Sundowns or from the supporters. I don’t think the focus will be about that. They are focusing on the game they face on Saturday.”