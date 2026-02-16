Orlando Pirates tipped to upset Mamelodi Sundowns in blockbuster clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Premier Soccer League players Katlego Mphela and Lebohang Mokoena have backed Orlando Pirates to topple Mamelodi Sundowns in their blockbuster showdown at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The duo made their predictions while they were in East London at the weekend, with both backing log leaders Buccaneers to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Pirates are on 38 points after 16 matches, while Downs have 32 with one game fewer.

Mphela, who made more than 100 appearances for the Brazilians, believes his former team might have exhausted their mental and physical vitality in their recent Caf Champions League clash against MC Alger.

Downs won that game 2-0 eventually, but the build-up was controversial.

It was the return of Rulani Mokwena to Pretoria and the reports of alleged spying tactics by the former boss that ramped up the tension for the clash.

From Sundowns’ point of view, there was eagerness from its coaching staff and players to get one over Mokwena so they could proceed to the knockout stages, as the game was a Group C decider.

“They are playing away; it will be difficult for Sundowns. Knowing them, they focus more on the Caf. They put much of their energy into their MC Alger game,” Mphela said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. (Lefty Shivambu)

“It will be difficult for them to go to Pirates right after and get a result, especially with the form they are currently in. The position of the coach [Miguel Cardoso] is not stable at the moment, and the fans are fighting him.

“They have brought in new players, and they want to play them all at once. We don’t understand why they are trying to do that.

“You have players such as Teboho Mokoena, who you can see is fatigued. There’s nothing he can do because he has to play all these games.

“He is an important player for them, so they need him firing because the strikers are not scoring goals. I can feel when Sundowns are going to win the league, and this year, they are not,” he said.

Mokoena said Pirates not having any cup distractions was an advantage, and they would have had plenty of time to prepare for the game.

“What Pirates have done well this season is they are able to rotate their first-choice players every game; they don’t have a stagnant or a predictable starting 11 like Downs,” Mokoena, who played for Downs and Pirates, said.

“It was good that they bought a lot of quality players this past transfer window. They have been coming second on the log behind Downs because they lacked depth,” he said.

