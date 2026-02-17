Orlando Pirates captain plays down title-decider talk ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi believes Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League clash against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will not be a title decider.

The huge clash at FNB Stadium (7.30pm) pits table-topping Pirates (38 points from 16 matches) against record eight-time successive champions Sundowns (32 from 15).

“I think on Wednesday all will not be lost and all will not be won,” Sibisi told a press conference at Bucs’ Rand Stadium training base.

“It’s another game of football, another 90 minutes. There will still be 12 or 13 games to go after this game — and it’s not only us and Sundowns in the title race; there are other teams behind us.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says moving from Orlando to FNB Stadium won't disrupt them.



“For us it’s just to take the game as it comes, and I don’t think there is any pressure. We have been doing well until now, so we just have to keep on going.”

Sea Robbers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou views the game as a test of character for his troops, who have won 13 of their past 14 league fixtures, with a single draw — against Sundowns in November.

“This game will be a test for us to see if we have this mentality, this character to say, ‘OK, we stay top of the table, and we hold onto that spot until the end of the season’,” Ouaddou said.

“[There’s] nothing special [about this game]. We have the same target as we’ve had in other games, and that’s to win.”

Orlando Pirates midfielder Andre de Jong on his playing style.



Ouaddou emphasised he wants his players to play with freedom and without pressure against Sundowns, conceding though that they should raise their concentration levels.

Pirates have finished as runners-up to Sundowns for the past three seasons.

“I have told my players to focus on our targets and go into this game without any pressure — they should be free in their minds. Nothing changes; we must not now change things we have been doing because we play Sundowns.

“Of course, it’s a clásico — so we have to elevate our level of focus.”