Sundowns rise to the occasion with statement win against Pirates

Brayan Leon celebrates one of his goals with his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

From early-season doubts, Mamelodi Sundowns seem to have found their footing and are rising.

They have managed two huge wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and title rivals Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership to inject optimism into their team that was engulfed with question marks over coach Miguel Cardoso.

The pressure win over former coach Rulani Mokwena’s Alger ensured passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the weekend and Wednesday night’s statement 2-1 league win over Pirates has not only silenced doubters.

As importantly, The Brazilians have reduced the gap on the Buccaneers to three points when if they had lost they would have fallen nine behind. Most importantly Pirates, who have another big fixture to face against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby in two weekends’ time, have played one more match.

This match was illuminated by a quickfire brace from Colombian striker Brayan Leon (37th and 41st minutes) who gave Sundowns a half-time lead before Patrick Maswanganyi (47th) pulled one back moments into the second half.

In what turned out to be a grueling and highly entertaining clash in front of a bouncing FNB Stadium, Sundowns’ players rose to the occasion to hand Pirates their first defeat in the league since the second match of the season.

It remains to be seen if Cardoso has finally won over Downs’ fans with this result that has sent a strong message to the rest of the teams in the league, because the title race is going to intensify over the coming weeks.

For Pirates and their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, it is back to the drawing board and this will serve as a wake-up call of the challenges that lie ahead in the title race in their last 13 matches. Bucs were gaining a head of steam, but Downs have reminded them there will be no east path to a first league title since 2011 -12.

It also presents a challenge for Ouaddou on how will motivate his players, who may have taken a psychological knock from a defeat that has almost erased their commanding lead at the top.

Sundowns were handed an advantage inside five minutes when referee Jelly Chavani issued a yellow card to Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi for a handball after he was put under pressure by Leon.

Pirates reacted minutes later when they launched attack of their own that ended with Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams forced to produce a stunning diving save to deny Deon Hotto from close range.

In the 13th, Downs found themselves under pressure after Tashreeq Matthews gave the ball away needlessly and Williams was forced into another brilliant save by Yanela Mbuthuma.

After a lull in play, the focus was firmly on Chavani but he waved play-on after Khulumani Ndamane produced a timely tackle to stop advancing Maswanganyi in the box.

Pirates went to sleep expecting Sundowns to stop play so Maswanganyi could get medical attention but the Brazilians continued playing and their attack ended with the opening goal.

Downs’ opener came when Nuno Santos found Leon with a delightful cross-field pass, the Colombian controlling the ball before beating Pirates goalkeper Chaine.

Leon was in the thick of things a few minutes later when he scored his fourth of the Premiership season by connecting Modiba’s million Dollar pass to beat Chaine again.

Pirates got the second half off to a dream start when pulled one back through Maswanganyi, whose speculative shot deflected off the body of Teboho Mokoena to beat Williams.

Before they scored to get back in the game, Pirates had a good chance moments earlier but Mbuthuma’s shot hit the crossbar as Bucs made their intentions clear after the restart.

It stayed that way until the end as Sundowns claimed three crucial away points.

TimesLIVE