‘Glamour Boy’ Monyane aims to make history with Kaizer Chiefs

Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs attempts a scissor kick at goal during the 2026 Nedbank Cup match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on February 4 2026.

Branding himself as a “certified Glamour Boy”, Kaizer Chiefs full-back Thabiso Monyane, who joined Amakhosi from arch-foes Orlando Pirates at the start of the season, feels at home at Naturena, yearning to play Champions League football with the club next season.

Monyane will come up against his former side, who developed him from a young age, when the Soweto giants collide in their Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“I am proud to say I am a certified Glamour Boy,” Monyane said with a smile during a press conference at Naturena on Monday, ahead of Amakhosi’s league clash that precedes the derby against Stellenbosch FC at FNB on Tuesday (7.30pm).

“I am happy to have been welcomed with warm hands. The journey has been good so far. It’s a new direction and we are looking forward to making history.

“I am looking forward to the challenges during this journey. No-one knows, we might win the league or finish second and play in the Champions League next season.”

Pirates (38 points from 17 matches) lead a wide-open Premiership race where they have eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (35 from 16), Sekhukhune United (32 from 18) and Chiefs (30 from 15) breathing down their necks.

I didn’t know we are playing the derby on Saturday. We are playing Stellenbosch tomorrow [Tuesday] and the focus is there and the other one we will see in days to come. — Zitha Kwinika

Amakhosi senior player Zitha Kwinika made it clear their attention is not yet on the derby and they will keep their minds on the Stellies clash.

“I didn’t know we were playing the derby on Saturday. We are playing Stellenbosch tomorrow [Tuesday] and the focus is there and the other one we will see in days to come,” Kwinika said, adding that the Stellies game was crucial in their title charge.

“We know our reality and we must not focus on the past because we can’t change it [referring to their failure to reach the knockout phase of the Caf Confederation Cup]. What we hoped for didn’t happen, so the focus had to shift to the games in hand.

“Tomorrow’s game against Stellies will play a very important role going forward. We are now giving the league the full go.”