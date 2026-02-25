SoccerPREMIUM

Cost cuts help Manchester United return to profit

Interim manager leads resurgence as sponsorship revenue and ticket sales remain weak

Reuters

Michael Carrick celebrates after Manchester United’s win over Everton. (Jason Cairnduff)

By Agency Staff

Manchester United said on Wednesday it turned a profit in the second quarter as cost-cutting measures began to bear fruit, though lower sponsorship revenue and ticket sales after missing out on European competitions reined in earnings.

Over the past year, the club has resorted to cutting jobs, staff lunches and other cost-saving measures after six consecutive years of financial losses, brought on by underperformance on and off the pitch.

“We are now seeing the positive financial impact of our off-pitch transformation materialise both in our costs and profitability,” CEO Omar Berrada said.

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada. Picture: EDDIE KEOGH/GETTY IMAGES
After an inconsistent run in the English Premier League since last season, the 20-time English champions have seemingly found their footing under interim manager and former midfielder Michael Carrick, who replaced head coach Ruben Amorim in January.

Under Carrick, United have been the most in-form team in the league in 2026. They sit fourth with 48 points and have a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Uefa Champions League tournament.

United’s results come weeks after minority owner Jim Ratcliffe was forced to apologise for saying the UK had been “colonised by immigrants”, drawing widespread criticism, including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the club’s fan groups.

The club’s debt swelled 37% to £295.7m at the end of 2025, while cash and cash equivalents fell to £44.4m from £95.5m a year earlier.

United reported a net profit of £4.2m for the quarter ended December 31 compared with a loss of £27.7m a year earlier.

The club maintained its annual revenue forecast of £640m-£660m and profit of £180m-£200m.

