Chiefs, Bucs coaches expect a spicy Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coaches expect a “spicy and emotional” Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) as the two foes battle for vital league points.

Pirates are tied at the top of the log with Mamelodi Sundowns on 38 points from 17 matches while Chiefs are fourth with 30 points, but with a game in hand.

Both teams lost their previous match. Pirates were beaten by Casric Stars after a penalty shootout during a Nedbank Cup final-16 showdown at the weekend.

Chiefs are still smarting from a disappointing 2-1 league loss to Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze and Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said it was not business as usual because of the huge interest in the match.

“You try as much as you can to say it’s business as usual, but from the first day of the week you can feel it is not usual,” said Kaze.

“The village is busy with people walking around in preparation for the match. The players know the stadium is going to be packed and emotions are going to run high.”

Ouaddou agreed, saying he was going to have a tough job deciding on the starting line-up. “Everybody is ready to play. It’s going to be difficult to make the starting line-up.

“On one hand, training is usual because we prepare like we always do by doing video analysis and examining data to find weaknesses and strengths of the opponent. But on the other hand, it is unusual because a derby is a little spicy and emotional.”

Kaze added: “It is our job to make sure players have their minds clear. They must not be too emotional on the field. It is a very interesting balance that you must find in the week of the derby.”

WATCH | I couldn’t sleep the night before derby – Thabo Mngomeni @BraMahlatse story:https://t.co/HOmZjNWUKi — Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) February 26, 2026

Ouaddou, who has been involved with London derbies as a player for Fulham in England, will be taking part in his first Soweto derby.

“Your first derby is always special. If you win it, it can really help you to settle and also give players confidence,” said Ouaddou.

In big matches like this, players tend to want to shine alone, but both coaches emphasised the importance of working as a collective.

“For us it will be important to work as a unit and we are also going to rely on the support of our fans. In football you have individual projects regarding players and coaches, but to succeed in a big game like this it is about putting the collective first,” said Ouaddou.

Kaze said they would make sure their younger players were there for the team. “That’s where coaches come in, because sometimes young players want to play for themselves and forget to work for the team.”