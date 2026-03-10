Man City draw Liverpool in FA Cup quarters as Arsenal face Southampton

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring their second goal against Newcastle with teammate Jeremy Doku. Picture:

By Tommy Lund

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton following Monday’s draw.

Pep Guardiola’s City secured their last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Liverpool progressed with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City have reached the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track ‌for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.

Record 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple, having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.

Third-tier bottom side Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea, who put out hosts Wrexham in a 4-2 extra-time thriller on Saturday.

Leeds United visit West Ham United after the London side earned a shootout victory over visitors Brentford on Monday.

Jarrod Bowen. Picture: (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos struck the winning spot kick as his side beat Brentford 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen gave the home side the lead in the 19th minute, but Brentford equalised nine minutes later when a header from defender Nathan Collins brushed off the midriff of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago and drifted into the net.

Bowen put West Ham ahead once more with a penalty in the 34th minute, only for Brentford to equalise again after Crysencio Summerville conceded a penalty in the 84th minute and Thiago fired home from the spot to send the game into extra time.

With the fifth round tie level at 2-2 after the extra period, it went to penalties, and Brentford came undone with a disastrous second spot kick as Dango Outtara chipped the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham were perfect from the spot, with Mavropanos the hero as he rounded off the evening by rattling home the winning penalty to send his side through to the last eight.

Quarterfinal draw

Southampton vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Port Vale

Manchester City vs Liverpool

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Matches will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.