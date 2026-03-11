Makgopa’s late penalty sees Pirates sail past Bay, back on top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis - in front of a picture being held by fans in the stands of late Orlando Pirates superfan Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi, who died on Friday - celebrates scoring Bucs' first goal in their 2-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at the Orlando Stadium on the 11 March 2026.

After producing an early opener, Orlando Pirates made life hard for themselves spurning chances to claim an easier victory against a dogged Richards Bay FC, before Evidence Makgopa’s added-time penalty earned them a 2-0 Betway Premiership win.

Oswin Appollis opened the scoring in the 26th minute in a lively clash at an excitable Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. A dominate Bucs could not convert chances to make the game safer until Makgopa’s 95th-minute second.

The second goal was crucial in Bucs not just keeping themselves every bit in the neck-and-neck title race with eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but also regaining the lead.

Downs’ 2-0 win against Orbit College FC in Rustenburg on Tuesday had seen then go to 47 points from 20 matches. If this was a poker game, Pirates would have seen Downs’ 47 from 20, which they matched, and raised the ante.

Bucs’ 2-0 win kept them top by the slenderest of goal difference margins of one (+25 to +24).

There were some lively opening exchanges, as Thalente Mbatha, with a shot from range, and Deon Hotto, with a free-kick, forced saves from Bay keeper Ian Otieno inside the opening 10 minutes.

In the other direction, Moses Mthembu forced a stop from Sipho Chaine.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring with a swift, penetrative move down the right that opened the Bay defence. Relebohile Mofokeng played right-back Kamogelo Sebelebele to the goal-line, his cut-back finding Appollis to steam in and bury a low first-time finish past Otieno.

Bucs had possession and territory until the break, Patrick Mawanganyi and Yanela Mbuthuma shooting wide.

The home team continued to dictate play back from the change rooms, though Bay’s stout defending largely kept them at bay from some time.

A cross from substitute Tshepang Moremi found Hotto free, his header too close to Otieno.

Bay had created nervous moments for Pirates, and as they kept the lead to a single goal, the KwaZulu-Natal side had a sniff of snatching a result.

In the 80th, they had Pirates’ defence exposed as Luyanda Khumalo burst past the challenge in the box of Nkosinathi Sibisi to be one-on-one with Chaine. Instead of shooting, the midfielder opted to look for a pass inside to fellow substitute Knox Mutizwa and Bucs gratefully cleared.

Livewire Mofokeng’s superbly struck drive from range slammed into the crossbar in the 82nd.

Two minutes into added time referee Masixole Bambiso adjudged Bay’s Namibian replacement Baggio Tuli-Ngenovali Nashixwa to have fouled Moremi in the area and pointed to the spot.

Makgopa calmly slotted to the right of Otiena as Bucs claimed a hard-fought but ultimately deserved three points.

TimesLIVE