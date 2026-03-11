Stade Malien pose stern Champions League test for Downs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Marc Strydom

Stade Malien will provide a stiff test for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2025-26 Caf Champions League quarterfinals, the first leg of which is at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

The famous Malian outfit topped a tough Group D with 11 points, ahead of Espérance de Tunis (nine points), Petro de Luanda (six) and Simba (five).

Cameroonian coach Mauril Mesack Njoya has been nicknamed “the Sorcerer” at the club for a turnaround that included orchestrating the group run of three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Stade have a proud continental record, going back to being losing finalists in the first edition of the Champions League’s predecessor, the African Cup of Champions Clubs, losing 2-1 to Cameroon’s Oryx Douala in 1964-65.

This is their third quarterfinal appearance. They won the 2009 Confederation Cup. Striker Taddeus Nkeng scored two goals in the group stage; playmaker Mamdou Traore has two in the competition, and the pair should be a threat upfront.

Sundowns battled through Group C, needing a final-day 2-0 win against MC Alger to progress as runners-up to Sudan’s Al-Hilal.

It was one of their less convincing round robin phases since winning the Champions League in 2016, the victory that set off their near-decade of knockout-phase appearances, including last season’s first return to the final (losing 3-2 on aggregate to Egypt’s Pyramids FC) since lifting the trophy nine years ago.

Sundowns fans will take much hope for the remainder of this Champions League campaign that, since the decisive group stage win against Alger, their team’s form has improved dramatically.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso has shown himself astute at reaching Champions League finals. He did so with Espérance in 2023-24, beating Sundowns in the semis and losing 1-0 on aggregate there against Al Ahly.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴 👊



Wanna know Monnapule's favourite skill, food and celebration? Watch to learn more about our number 1️⃣4️⃣#Sundowns #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/0jLAn86UYd — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 9, 2026

He has appeared relieved Downs have found their stride again after their patchy first half of 2025-26. The Alger win was followed by a big Premiership victory against Orlando Pirates that reeled the gap from the leaders to three points.

Those two wins became six in a row for Downs, as they have drawn level on 44 points with Bucs at the top of the league, making the Brazilians far more confident of extending their eight successive titles — the last under Cardoso — to nine.

The arrival of Portuguese midfielder Nuno Santos and monster Colombian striker Brayan León has played a big part in restoring impetus and bringing back the star quality that was diminished when 2024-25 PSL footballer of the season Lucas Ribeiro was lost to Spanish club Cultural Leonesa.

Cardoso was asked what the difference has been for Downs in recent weeks.

“The answer for this question is probably in my statements from that time [when Downs were struggling],” he said.

“What we got: we got stronger, we got players who made us stronger. We got a collective attitude that is in the direction of the values we express every day. We are leading them in the locker room, we are more committed than ever, we are more together than ever, we spread love more than ever, and we train harder than ever. That’s Mamelodi Sundowns.”

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗼 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗡𝗱𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗲 👊



You've seen our number 3️⃣ on the pitch, now get to know more about Khulumani's favourites off it! 👌#Sundowns #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/sD7sR7LdYq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 8, 2026

Speculation in January was that Cardoso had lost his dressing room. When he dropped stars like Jayden Adams and Marcelo Allende, eyebrows were raised. But they have come back stronger, adding to Downs’ momentum and depth, and integral midfielder Teboho Mokoena has looked less jaded too.

Another signing, Monnapule Saleng, has added attacking pace and sting. Another, young Bafana Bafana centre-back, Khulumani Ndamane, is a real prospect in defence.

“I have to confess I never felt there was any kind of loss in terms of managing the locker room,” Cardoso said. “Obviously when you don’t win here and there, the emotions are not the same as when we are together. But we have memory; we know what we did in the past.”