Cardoso vows all-out effort against Stade Malien

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21, 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has vowed his charges will be going all out for a win in their CAF Champions League quarterfinal against Stade Malien even as he bemoaned a fixture congestion.

Masandawana host the Malian side at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (8pm), eager for a win to give them an advantage in the two-legged fixture.

Cardoso said they are fully prepared for the fixture despite having little time to do so after playing a league match against Orbit College on Tuesday.

“We know we want to proceed and we will do our best in the two matches that we will have to progress,” Cardoso said.

“We expect two tough matches … we’re going to face an opponent that will qualify first in the group. They were in a tough group [with teams] such as Petro de Luanda, Simba and Esperance. But we also know very well what we are capable of.

“We know very well what we want to bring to the pitch. It is important that we are quite loyal to the plan that we define, which has to do with the analyses we did of the opponents.

Physical battle

“To respect ourselves is taking us to the limit; the last match against MC Alger is an example of the intensity of the team, and that’s my appeal to the players to bring the same energy onto the field. If we take ourselves to the limit, we will be closer to achieving our objective.”

Cardoso said he is bracing for a physical battle against the Malian side after watching them in the group stages, but is confident his players will be able to respond.

“They are a very aggressive team in terms of how they go for the duels, how they try to go for contacts. How to stop the play from the opponent team with a lot of fouls,” he said.

“What I expect is that the team can oppose that kind of behaviour, and players must have enough time on the ball individually to take the spaces that will be available.”

Sundowns will be without Thapelo Morena owing to an injury sustained against Orbit.

Sowetan