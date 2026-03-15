Cunha’s late strike adds to Man United’s 3-1 win over Villa

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By Lori Ewing

Manchester ― Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike off a pinpoint through ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United’s other goals in a result that tightened United’s grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after 30 games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

United, who were playing their first game in 11 days, were keen for a victory after interim boss Michael Carrick’s seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-1 loss to 10-man Newcastle United on March 4.

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha. Picture: (Craig Brough/Action Images/Reuters)

With 22 points from a possible 27 under Carrick’s leadership, Sunday’s win will invariably lead to more questions about his chances of becoming United’s permanent manager.

“It was a slightly different game today going into it being so close in the league and making the small jump we could if we won, off the back of a defeat,” Carrick said. “It was a small test and we haven’t really had that.

“The boys dealt with it really well, had a really good week and applied themselves well. Everything is so encouraging. We’ve got a lot to play for.”

The game looked headed for a draw before Cunha scored from the left side of the box in the 71st minute with Fernandes recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions.

With eight games left, Fernandes is also four shy of matching the Premier League record for assists in one season of 20 held by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin de Bruyne (2019-20).

“He’s had so many big moments, to score a goal, to make a pass,” Carrick said of Fernandes. “Training or games, he’s always there. Really good with the corner. The pass to Matheus was fantastic to cap off a good performance all around.”

Sesko put the game out of reach 10 minutes later with a blistering shot from the centre of the box.

Casemiro put United ahead in the 53rd minute with a glancing header from a Fernandes corner.

Ross Barkley levelled in the 64th with a shot from the middle of the area. After a lengthy VAR check to determine whether the ball glanced off an offside Amadou Onana, the goal stood.

A better second half salvaged a decent game after a dreary first 45 minutes plagued by errant passes and slipping players.

United did have some decent first-half chances including a header from Amad Diallo that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stretched backwards to keep out of the net. Diogo Dalot had a terrific chance inside the box that he launched over the bar.

Leny Yoro’s block spoiled one of Villa’s best chances and led to a long-range shot from Fernandes at the other end that he sent just wide of the post.

Villa have not won a league game since February 11 and animated manager Unai Emery spent much of the afternoon stomping his feet and waving his arms in frustration.

“How we are progressing after we did fantastic months in October, November, December, the last two months we are struggling,” Emery said. “It’s Manchester United here at home and they are now in a good moment. And of course, they played a very intelligent match.

“I think we can get better. The result at the end was a bad result for us. We must accept it and try to analyse now to get better for the next challenge.”