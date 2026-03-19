Broos includes Zwane in final Bafana squad for Panama World Cup warm-ups

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Themba Zwane has been included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup warm-up friendlies against Panama.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran Themba Zwane has been included in the Bafana Bafana squad for this month’s two home friendlies against Panama in a major boost to his chances of going to the 2026 World Cup with the national team.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his 23-player final squad on SABC Sport on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the final team to face Panama in two international friendly matches later this month. Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Cape Town Stadium will host the two matches against the Central American country.#BafanaPride@SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/twuPFvtoda — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 19, 2026

The Panama matches at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27 and Cape Town Stadium on March 31 take place in the final Fifa international date before the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US in June and July.

Bafana are in Group A of the World Cup and meet co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City in the opening match on June 11. Their other games are against South Korea and a European Path D qualifier to be determined.

Zwane, 36, missed the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January because he had only recently returned from long-term injury at Sundowns and was not match fit.

In his place, Orlando Pirates’ mercurial playmaker, Sipho Mbule, appeared to battle with the scale of the stage and did not show the promising form he had in the build-up to the tournament. Bafana, the bronze medalists in 2024, disappointingly bowed out in the last 16 with a 2-1 defeat against Cameroon.

Among other players recalled are Zwane’s Downs teammate Jayden Adams, who had lost form before the Afcon but has been back to his best at the Brazilians.

Thapelo Maseko, 22, who was a lively presence for Bafana in Ivory Coast in 2024, had fallen out of favour with Downs coach Miguel Cardoso and also was not present in Morocco in December. He has found game time being loaned to Aris Limassol in Cyprus and has also been recalled.

Broos defended the choice of Panama, traditionally regarded as among the minnows of global football, as opponents in such crucial matches for Bafana. He pointed out their high ranking at present and that they are from the same region, Central America, as World Cup opponents Mexico.

“We wanted an opponent with a similar playing style to Mexico, and the other thing I looked at was their ranking. They are ranked 33rd in the world,” he said.

“We have a very good opponent. That means for us it will be two tough games.”

Panama have qualified for Fifa’s first 48-team World Cup — expanded from 32 sides — and are in Group L with England, Croatia and Ghana.

What’s important is for me to see how my team plays against that team. Because two months later we play Mexico in more difficult circumstances — Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana coach

Broos said his team’s performance is more important than winning the two games, but the coach admitted he would also be pleased if Bafana come away with positive results.

“The result is important. I don’t want to play two games and have two defeats, not at all. But on the other side, it’s not so important. What’s important is for me to see how my team plays against that team.

“Because two months later we play Mexico in more difficult circumstances, against a host team in a stadium [the Azteca] of more than 80,000 people.

“For me it’s important to see how my team plays now against that kind of opponent. If it’s not really a success we don’t have to panic. I think we will learn a lot and it will help us to be more ready for the opening game against Mexico.”

Broos said some Bafana players would audition for a place in the World Cup squad.

“I will tell them next week, ‘This is not a camp, this is also an opportunity to prove yourself and whether you are ready, able and deserve to be with the team’.”

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC)

Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United)

Defenders:

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany)

Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, US)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

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