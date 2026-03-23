Bafana coach Broos excited with resurgence of Mofokeng and Adams

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited with the recent rejuvenation of Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams as his team continues preparations for the Fifa World Cup with two friendlies against Panama.

Bafana host the Central Americans at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday and Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday in their last high-profile preparation matches before they leave in May for the World Cup in North America in June and July.

Speaking as the team started preparations in Pretoria on Monday, Broos said most of the players are in camp besides those of Mamelodi Sundowns and overseas-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Samukele Kabini.

Broos gave Sundowns’ players Monday afternoon to rest with their families, and they will report to camp on Tuesday after they return on Monday from their Champions League quarterfinal aggregate win against Stade Malien in Mali on Sunday.

Looking closer at his squad, Broos said he is impressed by the rich vein of form displayed by attacking stars Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns’ Adams, who are likely to play an important part for the team in the US and Mexico.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the resurgence of Jayden Adams.



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Mofokeng scored a stunning hat-trick as the Buccaneers thrashed TS Galaxy 6-0 in Mbombela on Sunday in a crucial win for the Soweto giants in a neck-and-neck Premiership title race with Sundowns.

“Jayden is a little the same story as Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbokazi,” said Broos, adding his side were offered friendly matches against Brazil and Argentina in this Fifa window, but they were too costly.

Broos last year left Adams out of the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco for discipline issues.

“Suddenly you become a good player and star, and there is a lot of interest in you; it is difficult to manage. The moment he went to Sundowns, he thought everything was done, and at some stage he lost himself.

“He was not playing; he was on the bench and even in the stands. He did what he did with the national team [when Adams was expelled from a Bafana camp for disciplinary reasons in October 2024], and I was not happy with that. But you learn a lot, and now he is more mature, and the qualities are still there.

“He has matured a lot over the last year because he looked in the mirror. I am happy with him because he is a quality player.”

Broos is pleased with Mofokeng’s rebound in form in the past few months.

We are seeing Relebohile that everyone wants to see and he is playing in a different position. — Hugo Broos

“He is in good shape now. There was a time when he was looking [to play] for himself. He became a star very quickly, and here in South Africa, once you are at that high level, things become a mess and difficult.

“There was so much around his head, and he forgot to play football. This is totally normal, and I don’t blame him. When you are a young guy and suddenly everyone wants to be with you, it is difficult.

“He had a good campaign last season, and he is coming little by little this year. We are seeing the Relebohile that everyone wants to see, and he is playing in a different position.”

Broos added that Mofokeng will be used as a playmaker for the national team.

“He is playing more centrally, and this is the future for him because he is not a winger. He can play on the wing against an opponent that is not strong, but against stronger opponents he will never play a good game.

“He is not a winger. He doesn’t have the explosiveness and dribbling on the line; those are not his qualities. His qualities are intelligence and using the spaces; that is where he is the best.

“I think his coach [at Pirates], Abdeslam Ouaddou, will play him in that position, and he is coming to Bafana to play that position and not on the wing.”