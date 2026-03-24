Emerging Bafana Ime Okun star says German style of play has helped him mature fast

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Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon wants to translate the valuable experience gained with Hannover 96 in Germany’s Bundesliga 2 into helping the national side overcome Panama in their back-to-back friendly matches.

Bafana are using the games against the Central Americans at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7pm) and at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7pm) as preparation for their participation at the Fifa World Cup in June.

Centreback Okon moved to Germany from now defunct SuperSport United last season and said adapting to the playing style in that country’s second tier has helped him grow quickly.

'I had to adapt,' - Bafana defender Ime Okon on life at Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/DAA03TXfP2 pic.twitter.com/SUr448QhoY — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 23, 2026

“In the Bundesliga 2, it’s very aggressive and quick, so I had to adapt quickly. I think those are the types of things that have made my game better since I’ve been here and you can say that’s much of the growth, just the intensity,” Okon said.

“I’ve been working hard. This has been where I wanted to be, so I think everything just falls in place once you keep on working hard and you believe you are going to end up achieving what you want to achieve. That was just my view on everything.”

The 22-year-old returns to the national team after missing out on a previous camp due to injury, and said he is looking forward to representing his country and perhaps even landing a World Cup squad place.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says SAFA could not afford friendlies with Brazil, Argentina.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/RMFjni40BW pic.twitter.com/ODcHW08jzU — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 23, 2026

“I’m very excited to be here and be among the guys. I had some problems before, but now I’m just happy to be back and looking forward to the training sessions and the next few games.”

Okon said he has put in the effort during his career with the aim of breaking into the national team being one of his major personal ambitions.

“I’ve been working hard because this is where I’ve always wanted to be. I believe everything falls into place when you keep working hard.

In the Bundesliga 2, it’s very aggressive and quick, so I had to adapt quickly. I think those are the types of things that have made my game better since I’ve been here and you can say that’s much of the growth, just the intensity — Ime Okon, Bafana Bafana defender

“Nothing has really changed. The goals are still the same. I’m still working very hard.

“I have personal ambitions, and this is one of them. I’m just going to keep pushing and working to achieve everything I’ve set out to do. I’ve gained a lot of confidence there in Germany.”

With national coach Hugo Broos revealing that every player will get a chance in the two matches against Panama, Okon will want to impress and put his name forward for a trip to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US in June and July.

Bafana play the opening game of the tournament against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11 — a rematch of opening fixture when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

South Korea and a European qualifier yet to be determined will complete Group A.