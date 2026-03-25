Algeria and Japan friendlies are crucial preparation, says Banyana coach

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Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is adamant international friendlies against Algeria in April and Japan in June will help them prepare and adapt to any challenges they will face at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco later this year.

SA takes on Algeria on April 14 and 17 at a venue yet to be announced.

The two matches will serve as a critical rebuilding phase for Ellis’ side after their disappointing performance at the Wafcon in Morocco last year, where they finished fourth.

They are looking to reclaim their title and also qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“We played a lot of physical teams last year, the last friendly was a North African team, Morocco. Algeria also brings a little bit of physicality but a lot of difference in terms of being very good on the counter,” Ellis said after she named the 24-woman squad on Wednesday.

If there are other challenges, these matches will help us to adapt to whatever happens at Wafcon. — Desiree Ellis

“They played a low block during Wafcon last year, and I think they will challenge us in different ways. I think leading up to Wafcon, we want as many different challenges as we can so we can adapt during the tournament.”

Ellis also revealed what challenge Japan will present to them in June, their final friendly before Wafcon, saying they will make them ready for the tournament.

“We played them in 2019, if I’m not mistaken, for an international friendly as well as a training match.

“We’re looking forward now to preparing for the World Cup, getting international teams like Japan. I think, similar to us, they always had this same DNA of players, technically very good,” she said.

“We have to be very good, tactically, and I think that will help us going forward to Wafcon because we are going to face different challenges.

“If there are other challenges, these matches will help us to adapt to whatever happens at Wafcon. Japan just won the Asian Cup, beating Australia in the final, and that’s really going to help us.”

Banyana have been drawn in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane

Defenders: Sinegugu Zondi, Fikile Magama, Antonia Maponya, Shakira O’Malley, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini and Khutso Pila

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Lebohang Ramalepe, Noxolo Cesane, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane and Amogelang Motau

Forwards: Thorisho Mphelo, Bonolo Mokoma, Gabriela Salgado, Hildah Magaia, Nthabiseng Majiya, Wendy Shongwe and Nicole Michael