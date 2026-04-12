Manchester City storm back to crush Chelsea and revive title race

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Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku races away with the ball from Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo. Picture:

By Clare Lovell

London ― Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race on Sunday, scoring three goals in 17 second-half minutes to crush Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and move within six points of leaders Arsenal.

Nico O’Reilly started the rout, shrugging off Andrey Santos to head the ball home from a Rayan Cherki cross in the 51st minute. Cherki was on hand six minutes later to cross for former Chelsea defender Marc Guéhi to finish in the bottom corner.

Jeremy Doku made it three in the 68th, robbing Moises Caicedo of the ball just outside the Chelsea area and flashing his shot past the stranded Robert Sanchez in goal.

City, who have a game in hand, play Arsenal, who lost to Bournemouth on Saturday, next weekend with their tails up, but the result severely dented Chelsea’s Champions League qualification ambitions.

They remain sixth, four points adrift of Liverpool in fifth.