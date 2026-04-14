Arteta talks of fire as Arsenal eye Champions League semis

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By Karan Prashant Saxena

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players are driven by “pure fire” as they head into Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting, urging fearlessness as his side chase two major trophies despite injury concerns and recent setbacks.

Arsenal’s hopes of silverware have been cut to two competitions after defeats by Manchester City in the League Cup final and Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Arteta said his players remain motivated as they chase a first Champions League title and a first Premier League crown in 22 years. Arsenal top England’s Premier League with 70 points from 32 games.

“What we are trying to achieve, it’s difficult, challenging, bumpy at times. It’s supposed to be like this. You have to confront it,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are trying to do something, in this competition, that hasn’t been done in the history of the club. That tells you the difficulty of that. It’s the first time that we are three years in a row in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“If we want to go to the next step, for sure, we have to have more ambition than anyone else. We are doing it and are very, very close.”

What we are trying to achieve, it’s difficult, challenging, bumpy at times. It’s supposed to be like this. You have to confront it — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

The London club take a 1-0 lead into the tie after losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth, allowing second-placed Manchester City to close the gap to six points ahead of their Premier League summit meeting on Sunday.

“We have no fear. Pure fire, that’s what I want to see from the players, the fans and myself,” Arteta said.

“We are in April with an incredible opportunity ahead of us. Let’s go for it. We are putting everything into it.”

Midfielder Declan Rice was one of five players who missed the club’s open training session on Tuesday.

Arsenal's Declan Rice and players celebrate victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The England international has played the full 90 minutes in his club’s last two games — against Sporting and Bournemouth.

“We have to wait until tomorrow morning to see how a few of the boys are, and then make the right decision with them,” said Arteta.

“He has played a lot of games, and that is part of the issue. He is going to try to do everything he possibly can to be with us tomorrow evening.”

Captain Martin Odegaard, winger Bukayo Saka and defenders Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori also missed the training session. The quartet were all absent for Saturday’s defeat by the Cherries.

While Arteta said one of Saka or Timber could feature against Sporting, he revealed England forward Saka, 24, has been troubled by an “Achilles issue”.

He added: “No [setback], there is progression. Hopefully, it’s a matter of days and not weeks.”

Gunners forward Eberechi Eze said: “The boss speaks well, he is passionate, and you can see the fire he has in his eyes and mind, and that has been pushed throughout the whole club.

“Regardless of what people are saying outside, it is about us and what we do, and that is all that matters.”