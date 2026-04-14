Freese feels the heat before Magesi clash against Chiefs

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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe after he was replaced in the Betway Premiership loss to Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium. Picture:

Magesi coach Allan Freese has admitted he feels enormous pressure to save the team from relegation and seems ready for anything regarding his future.

Bottom-placed Magesi, who have managed only 17 points from 23 games, welcome high-flying Kaizer Chiefs to Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30.

Dikwena tša Meetse head into this fixture low in confidence after conceding in stoppage time to lose 1-0 to Sekhukhune United at the same stadium. It was their 12th defeat of the campaign.

“The pressure is becoming too much because we have only a few games left. We are at the bottom of the log, so the pressure is there. The pressure is this: how do we get out of this situation? Especially with the games becoming fewer,” Freese said.

Yet, Freese has sounded ready for any eventuality regarding his Magesi future. Since replacing John Maduka in mid-February, the 69-year-old has won just one of the seven league games with three defeats and three draws.

Magesi are left with seven matches, and Freese insinuated it’s the players who have let the team down, not him.

“I don’t know [if he will finish the season at the helm]; it’s up to management. But I think management must also see what’s going on on the field. They mustn’t look [only] at the coach; they must look at what’s going on on the field … When I’m telling you that we had 13 chances [against Sekhukhune], I’m not joking,” he said.

Magesi will be without two instrumental players: suspended Kgothatso Mariba and Siyabonga Ndlozi.

Amakhosi will be hoping for a fifth successive league win tonight.

One of the players who has been influential in Chiefs’ resurgence is midfielder Lebohang Maboe. The 31-year-old’s recent form has not gone unnoticed, with co-coach Cedric Kaze reserving special praise for him after their most recent outing, a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“In every game model that you use in a football team, the midfield is very important. When the midfield works well, the rest of the team follows,” Kaze said.

Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)

Wednesday: Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)

Friday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: Marumo v Siwelele, Dr Molemela; Orbit v Arrows, Olympia Park; Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando; Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela; Magesi v Durban, Seshego (5.30pm).