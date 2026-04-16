Sundowns boosted by Modiba’s return but face defensive reshuffle

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has good and bad news going into their Champions League semifinal second leg at Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

The good news for Cardoso is Aubrey Modiba will be back in contention after he missed the trip to Tunisia last week due to suspension, and will be available to stabilise the left side of the defence after Divini Lunga struggled.

On the downside, Cardoso is more than likely to turn to Khulumani Ndamane to replace the influential Grant Kekana in central defence, where he is going to partner Keanu Cupido, who had a storming game in Tunisia.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. (Lefty Shivambu)

Those are probably the only two changes to be made by Cardoso for this clash where a positive result would see the Brazilians make their second successive final appearance and the third for Cardoso.

In the first leg, the likes of Ronwen Williams, Cupido, Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thapelo Morena, Marcelo Allende, Arthur Sales and Brayan León raised their hands with good performances.

Sundowns are in this advantageous position because of a well-taken goal by León, who was on the end of a cross from Morena, and he is going to be crucial again in front of his own supporters.

𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘾𝘼𝙁 𝙅𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀𝙔 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙎 🙌



We’re back at Loftus for the decisive chapter in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL semi-final 2nd leg 👆



⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns vs ES Tunis

🏆 CAF Champions League

📆 18 April

⏰ 15H00

🏟 Loftus Versfeld

📺 SS 209 & SABC 1

🎟️ Get your… pic.twitter.com/Jsogk3DagZ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 15, 2026

Cardoso also has quality on the bench, as he can call on experienced players such as Denis Onyango, Fawaaz Basadien, Tashreeq Matthews, Nuno Santos, Kabelo Ntsabeleng, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners.

Loftus is going to be packed to the rafters in a sea of yellow, but it is not going to be easy against Esperance, who have the quality to overturn this 1-0 deficit under coach Patrice Beaumelle.

Beaumelle, who won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to fellow Frenchman Hervé Renard, is going to rely on Bechir Ben Said, Mohamed Tougai, Onuche Ogbelu, Abdramane Konate and Florian Danho.

One of the players who is likely to play an important role for Sundowns is Ndamane, and he admitted the unavailability of Kekana is a huge blow.

“The unavailability of Grant Kekana is hurting us a lot. Everyone saw in the first leg that he is a player with lots of experience, but we have other guys who will be able to take his place, and we will see how it goes,” he said, adding that he is not happy that Kekana is not available even though he is likely going to benefit from his absence.

“It does not mean that because he got a red card, I must be happy that it is an opportunity for me.”

What has helped me is to listen to the older guys who have been around longer here at the club, and the coaches. — Sundowns defender Khulumane Ndamane

Ndamane said they are aware they are up against it.

“Esperance is a team with lots of experience in the Champions League; for me, playing against a team like this helps me to learn so that I am able to help my team.

“It is a difficult competition; it is not the league. Most teams usually rely on power, and I try at training to be strong and competitive.”

Ndamane added the 1-0 scoreline is dangerous, and they see it as half-time because there is still a long way to go in the tie.

“For us it is the same, as we have only played the first half, and we know anything can happen in the second leg.”

He also explained the reasons for his seamless transition to Sundowns after he joined from TS Galaxy a few months ago.

“What has helped me is to listen to the older guys, who have been around longer here at the club, and the coaches. I am happy to be playing in the Champions League because this is what I dreamt of since I was a young boy.”

Interest will not only be on Pretoria because the other semifinal is delicately poised, with AS FAR taking a 2-0 lead over RS Berkane into the evening kickoff on Saturday.