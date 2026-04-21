Foundation of Soweto derby is as strong as ever, says ‘Banks’ Setlhodi

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Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, on March 2026. Picture:

Nothing stays the same, but the foundation of the local football derby between Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs endures and continues to ignite passion among supporters.

“It will take years to go,” said Motsau Joseph Setlhodi yesterday. Affectionately known as “Banks”, Randfontein-born Setlhodi was Chiefs’ number one goalkeeper for five years.

The rivals will battle it out at FNB Stadium on Sunday. It will be their 185th meeting since they first faced off in January 1970.

The Soweto derby between Pirates and Chiefs is South Africa’s premier football rivalry, symbolising deep cultural, historical and social significance.

It began when Kaizer Motaung formed AmaKhosi after leaving the Buccaneers, the club he is said to have joined at the age of 16. Motaung is understood to have earned the nickname “Chincha Guluva” before leaving for the US in 1968 where he played for Atlanta Chiefs in the North American Soccer League.

Motaung became the league’s top scorer, rookie of the year and an All-Star before returning home to form Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

Asked if the derby still provides the excitement it used to back in the day, Setlodi, one of the founding members of Chiefs, said: “Football then was played with passion and love; everybody was still unique. Players and supporters all played the derby and that’s why it was so exciting.

“People talked about the Soweto derby months before it came. Today football is commercial — businesslike. I don’t know if players of today have the passion and the feel to play it,“ he said.

“Unlike what you see happen abroad, players fight for every piece of the pitch; if a team is relegated, they cry tears because they put everything they had into that particular club.”

The 78-year-old, who played for 12 years for Chiefs and spent a year as coach, said today’s Soweto derby was goal-orientated.

“With us, it was about everything — creativity — and goals were well manufactured while providing excitement for our fans.”

He said nowadays Soweto derbies are just another game, although he still looks forward to meetings between the football giants.

“The second generation maintained it because there were still older guys like Teenage Dladla who moulded them,” said Setlhodi, who described himself as one of the “Royal Chiefs”.

“I grew up there, I did everything there, including coaching. I eat, talk, walk and sleep Chiefs. When the coach announced his starting 11, I would be lacing my boots and wearing my jersey because I already knew that I was in that starting line-up.”