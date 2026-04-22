Makhanya backs Pirates to do the job against Chiefs

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Odds mean nothing when it comes to meetings between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and their clashes are more about pride and bragging rights as Soweto giants than the league points on offer.

The Buccaneers will host Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Sunday in a rivalry that dates back to January 24 1970. Pirates won that first encounter 6-4, and subsequent meetings have developed into one of the most intensely contested and popular derbies in Africa.

Bucs legend and former SA-Under 23 and Bafana Bafana winger Joseph “Dukuduku” Makhanya said Sunday’s clash — the 185th between the two sides — would be no different from the intensity and passion that have been the hallmark of previous encounters.

“If you check now how things stand, the odds favour Pirates — but we all know anything can happen on the day. The better-prepared team wins,” said Makhanya, who played for Pirates from 2000 until 2011 and is understood to have been instrumental in bringing players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi into the first team.

“Pirates must keep it safe so they don’t get caught in transition — find a proper balance in attack and defence. Their attack is very fluid. Any player can score," added Makhanya, who once beat Chiefs’ trusted goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi in a derby.

“They must also avoid conceding [first] because that throws the game plan out the window. You then have to chase the game.”

Chiefs can’t be taken lightly, even though they are 12 points adrift of the league leaders, he added.

“There is no better match for them to regroup than winning the derby. It’s a tricky match for both teams — but you want to fancy Pirates emerging victorious, based on fluid movement up front.”