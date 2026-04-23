STAR PLAYERS OF THE 2026 WORLD CUP | Monster Haaland relishing first tournament

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Erling Haaland in action for Norway in a friendly against Switzerland at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway in March.

Man-giant Erling Haaland is perhaps the most destructive striker in world football today. He’s scored a remarkable 55 goals in 49 games for Norway, helping steer the country to its first World Cup since 1998.

With his physical attributes, pace and deadly finishing with his head or both feet, the 25-year-old is a 1.95m, 95kg Viking scoring monster who has smashed goal records since signing for Manchester City in July 2022.

His big move came after impressive earlier spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, the club where Haaland had scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons, winning the German Cup and 2020-21 Bundesliga player of the season.

He has an astonishing scoring rate at senior level: 296 goals in 380 games. For City, he has 159 in 193.

Haaland was born in Leeds on July 1 2000 where father Alfie, who later also turned out for City, was playing in the Premier League at the time.

His trajectory from youth football was meteoric. After debuting in the Norwegian second tier for Bryne at 15, he moved to Molde in 2018 and was top scorer that season with 12 goals in 25 league games as an 18-year-old. That led to the move to Red Bull, where, after 28 goals in 22 games, Dortmund came knocking.

Haaland scored the most goals in an English Premier League season with 36 for champions City in 2022-23 and has bagged eight hat-tricks in just 69 appearances, a feat he has achieved much faster than any other Premier League player. He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup once each and the 2022-23 Uefa Champions League.

He scored 16 of Norway’s 37 goals in eight games seeing off Italy, Israel, Estonia and Moldova in Uefa’s Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Norway have a solid squad that includes Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard and rising wing talent Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig). If they are to make an impact at the World Cup out of a Group I that also includes France, Senegal and Iraq, Haaland’s goals and destructive force on attack are almost certain to make the difference.