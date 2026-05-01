Infantino to seek fourth term as FIFA president

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By Rory Carroll

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he planned to seek reelection for a fourth term in a bid to continue to lead the governing body of world soccer.

Infantino confirmed he would run for the 2027–2031 term in the closing moments of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, which comes less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

The election will be held on March 18 in Morocco, which is set to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Infantino said he was “honoured and humbled” to have the chance to run for a fourth term.

"What about the fans? 💬



Kaveh Solhekol reports on some of Gianni Infantino’s claims, including the FIFA president saying there have been ‘500 million ticket requests for the World Cup’ and that FIFA is ‘in the best shape ever' 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qtAUq5jwf7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 30, 2026

The Italian-Swiss took office in 2016, replacing Sepp Blatter, and was reelected unopposed ​in 2019 ​and 2023.

Infantino has pushed for the expansion of FIFA competitions during his ​tenure, with this year’s World Cup ​in ⁠North America the first to feature 48 teams, while the women’s tournament in 2023 has been expanded to ⁠32 teams.

Infantino’s ​tenure has also drawn ​some criticism over issues such as high World Cup ticket prices and the decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace ​Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Cup draw in December.

Earlier this month, the council of South American football’s governing body (CONMEBOL) said in a statement it would unanimously support the 56-year old if he decided to seek another term.