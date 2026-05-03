Dladla eyes permanent post at Durban City

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Mfanafuthi Mkhize of Durban City celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup final match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on May 2.

After beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla said he hopes chair Farook Kadodia will give him the permanent job.

Dladla has been caretaker coach of the Durban club since they parted ways with Gavin Hunt in December. Apart from guiding City to a trophy, he has also helped them into the Premier Soccer League top eight — they are in seventh place with four games to play.

A top-half league finish would complete an excellent first season in the top flight for the promoted team.

“When you are appointed as an interim head coach, it’s more of a collective effort. We work together with coaches [assistant] Ashraf Hendricks and [goalkeeper coach] Rowen Fernández,” Dladla said.

Durban City turn things around 😤🔵



A quickfire double puts the Citizens in control 🔥



📺 Stream #NedbankCupFinal on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/QIzCg3lmep — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 2, 2026

“We discuss a lot of things; we make decisions together; we plan together. I’m here representing them, but we recognise every component, especially in the technical team.

“We work hard, we sit, we discuss, we argue — but at the end of the day it is about the collective, not about the individuals.”

City’s Nedbank triumph means they will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Dladla said they are excited about the challenge.

“It was important for us to win this cup, considering we had just relocated [from Pietermaritzburg] to Durban last season, when we got promoted from the NFD to the elite league.

Mfanafuthi Mkhize 🔵🔥



Durban City square things up in Polokwane 💥



📺 Stream #NedbankCupFinal on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/hhgWETcjDd — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 2, 2026

“Our first season in the Premiership, and we can win this magnificent cup. For us as a team, it means a lot for the identity and growing the Durban City name.”

Durban City don’t have time to celebrate as they switch their focus to the league, where they will face Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.