Mainoo stuns Liverpool as United seal Champions League return

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Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo beats Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool to score their third goal.

By Lori Ewing

Manchester — Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe’s elite next season and are level on 58 points with fifth-placed Aston Villa, who hosted Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.

United got off to a great start, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Benjamin Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later.

Cunha’s goal came after a clearance fell at his feet, and the Brazilian scored with a hard low shot that glanced off Alexis Mac Allister.

Sesko scored after Liverpool’s stand-in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman pushed Bruno Fernandes’ header off Sesko’s body. The goal was awarded after VAR determined the ball did not come off Sesko’s hand.

While Fernandes, who is one assist away from equalling the Premier League season record, was heavily involved in the goal, he was denied the assist as his header was parried by Woodman.

The two goals inside 14 minutes marked the earliest Liverpool had gone 2-0 down in a Premier League game since February 2023 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line. Szoboszlai ran unchallenged, sprinting past Harry Maguire before slotting the ball home through defender Diogo Dalot’s legs.

Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Mac Allister, and Gakpo slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo’s heroics.

Mainoo’s winner came three days after the 21-year-old United academy graduate signed a new five-year deal with the club after being marginalised earlier in the season under former manager Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder has started 13 ​of 14 league matches since interim boss Michael Carrick took charge, missing one game due to injury.

“I’ve not been around the goals too much, but I’m happy to be around them on such a massive occasion,” Mainoo said.

United had almost gone 3-0 up late in the first half when Fernandes latched onto a ball from Mbeumo, but the Portuguese fired his finish just wide.

• Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after feeling unwell ahead of the match.

The 84-year-old had been at Old Trafford for the match between the two rivals.

Sky Sports reported that Ferguson was conscious and had precautionary checks before being whisked away.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering 26-year spell at the club.

He hoisted a total of 38 trophies with United.

A United spokesperson said the club was unable to comment on Ferguson’s status.

Ferguson is a regular at United’s home games and has a row of seats in the Old Trafford directors’ box.