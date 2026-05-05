Pirates do the job against Stellies to keep pressure on Sundowns

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Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring for Orlando Pirates with teammate Makhehleni Makhaula in their Betway Premiership victory against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates responded to the pressure on them with a clinical 2-0 Betway Premiership victory against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night that switched the stress straight back onto leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Quick-fire goals just before the break by Evidence Makgopa in the 42nd minute and Patrick Maswanganyi two minutes into first-half added time earned Bucs a crucial three points that had a packed Athlone Stadium in full voice and song.

It remains advantage Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling, nail-biting title race of swinging fortunes that has gripped the football-loving public, but only just.

The Brazilians (64 points from 27 games) hold a two-point lead over the Buccaneers, as the country’s focus and all eyes switch to Loftus Versfeld, where Sundowns host third-placed Kaizer Chiefs in a tricky, huge clash on Wednesday (7.30pm).

A striker's finish ☠️💥



Evidence Makgopa meets Maswanganyi's inch perfect delivery 🎯



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/PQDzmdfY58 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2026

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Pirates were professional and dynamic in breaking down Gavin Hunt’s doughty but unadventurous Stellies with pace, skill and movement.

Bucs came out on the front foot from the kickoff. They had two chances to land the early blow, both unsuccessful.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s cross from deep on the left found Oswin Appollis on the edge of the box who slipped a low shot wide. Stellies keeper Sage Stephens had to make a sharp save as a Bucs cross came off the back of the Cape side’s Nigerian right-back Enyinnaya Godswill towards his own goal.

Unable to take an early lead, Pirates consolidated, then piled on the pressure towards the break. They would have been happy to go to the change rooms with one late first-half goal, but far more pleased to have got two. Makgopa and Maswanganyi combined for both.

Bucs earned a free kick outside the box towards the right. Maswanganyi’s delivery found Makgopa up free to head past Sage Stephens.

Then, from Maswanganyi’s cross from the right, Makgopa, beating offside and alone upfront, and Stephens both went up for the ball. Both missed and the goal was credited to Maswanganyi.

With their two-goal advantage Pirates could come out from the break keeping possession and biding their time for the openings that would come if Stellies pushed up to try to get back into the game.

The scorers¸ Makgopa and Maswanganyi, were replaced by central midfielder Masindi Nemtajela and big striker Yanela Mbuthuma in the 69th as Ouaddou appeared to aim to close things up for the last 20 minutes.

Such situations can open opportunities for the side with nothing to lose pressing for chances. In the 77th Devin Titus won the ball on the right and crossed, Genino Palace’s touch going via a feint save by Sipho Chaine onto the left upright.

Pirates also hit the woodwork in added time, young talent Cemran Dansin, who had come off the bench, producing a stunning drive out of nowhere onto Stephens’ left upright.

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