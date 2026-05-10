Ouaddou insists Pirates never lost belief in title race

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Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, on May 9 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has insisted that even when people started to doubt their title credentials, he never lost hope, thanks to his experience.

“I have the humility to say that I played a little bit of football [during his heyday he played for teams like English top-flight side Fulham and Greek giants Olympiacos], not to say too much … I played in some interesting leagues as well, and I just have some experience, and I know that you can’t sell a bear’s skin before you kill the bear,” Ouaddou said.

“A lot of people were already saying we had lost the title, but I knew that as long as we were still mathematically in it, we had to continue playing, and I tried to explain that to the people.”

On Saturday night, the Buccaneers beat Magesi 3-0 to maintain their advantage in the title race, needing to win their last two games against Durban City and Orbit College to be the champions for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Oswin Appollis were on target for the Sea Robbers against bottom-placed Magesi at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Sipho Chaine kept his 19th clean sheet of the season, setting a new record of most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a single PSL season.

Drawing against Siwelele and Richards Bay, home and away in March and April respectively, prompted many to doubt Pirates’ title credentials until their rivals in the championship, Mamelodi Sundowns, dropped points, drawing 1-1 against Kaizer Chiefs at home last week.

Sundowns’ draw against Chiefs saw the title race tilt back in Pirates’ favour.

Sundowns are still top of the table, three points ahead of Bucs, who have played two fewer games and have a superior goal difference, meaning they would be champions if they win their final two matches.

Downs face TS Galaxy away on Tuesday in their last fixture.

The Brazilians’ final league game was brought forward because they will be playing a two-legged CAF Champions League final home and away on May 17 and 24.

Pirates’ last two games

Saturday: vs Durban City (H)

May 23: vs Orbit (A)