LISTEN | Ben Youssef congratulates Kaizer Chiefs after qualifying for Caf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mfundo Vilakazi celebrates his goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership win against Sekhukhune United FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Having achieved their objective of finishing third and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup next season, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says the target now is to complete the season on a high note.

Chiefs sealed their third-place finish with two games to spare with their 2-0 Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday that came via late goals from Tashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1674465">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Ben Youssef congratulated the club for qualifying for the Confederation Cup in a season where Amakhosi have shown huge improvement from last season, where they finished ninth in the league with 32 points. They participated in this season’s Confed as last campaign’s Nedbank winners, narrowly missing out on progression from the group stage.

“I think a lot of times we said the minimum we can do this season is to be in the top three so we can play again in Caf,” Ben Youssef said.

“For a team that is one of the biggest in South Africa and Africa, this is the minimum we can do. At least for now, we have qualified for Caf next season.

“Congratulations to the fans, the board, the technical team and the players. It’s not only our work but a lot of people behind the scenes.

“You saw the performance of the keeper [Brandon Petersen], the defence behind him.

Mfundo Vilakazi keeps his cool from the penalty spot to win it for Kaizer Chiefs ⚽🔥#SSFootball | #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/wKm7PQmY6Z — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 10, 2026

“I always say to [Chiefs’ players], ‘you are like the military, so you have to be ready for any game’. There is a fitness coach, an analyst and a doctor. I want to say congratulations to everybody.”

This is also the first time Amakhosi have recorded more than 50 points since narrowly missing out on the title to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2019-20 season.

Ben Youssef said Chiefs will go all out to win in their remaining two matches against AmaZulu away and Chippa United at home to finish on a high note.

“We have to continue to fight. We still have six points remaining in the league and we need to win these two games.

“We have to reach the maximum of points this season.”