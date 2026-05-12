2026 WORLD CUP GROUP E | Germany lead as Curaçao chase historic World Cup upset

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Debutants Curaçao are the inexperienced side in the 2026 Fifa World Cup’s Group E, with powerhouse Germany favourites to progress.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast are set to battle it out for second place.

GERMANY

Germany go into the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the US eager to go far after failing to advance past the group stage in the previous two editions. With the joint second-most World Cup titles — four with Italy — after Brazil’s five, Die Mannschaft can only be viewed as strong contenders in 2026 and definitely the heavy favourites to top this group and advance to the round of 32.

Wunderkind coach Julian Nagelsmann, the former Leipzig boss who began as Germany’s youngest professional coach at 36 and won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2021-22, has some weapons in his armoury.

Star players include midfield creative engine Jamal Musiala and hugely experienced playmaker Joshua Kimmich (both Bayern Munich), Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz and captain and attacker Kai Havertz (Arsenal).

Fifa Ranking: 10

Best World Cup finishes: Champions 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

World Cup appearances: 20

ECUADOR

Usually considered competitive minnows, Ecuador might even go into this tournament as dark horse contenders, having qualified comfortably as runners-up in South America’s Conmebol region behind 2022 World Cup champions Argentina, ahead of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay. They conceded only five goals in 16 matches in the campaign, including wins over Uruguay (2-1 at home), Bolivia (2-1 away and 4-0 at home), Colombia (1-0 away) and Argentina (1-0 at home).

Ecuador have been turned into a force under Argentinian Sebastián Beccacece, a long-time assistant to countryman Jorge Sampaoli, the pair winning titles at Universidad de Chile, and who, as a head coach, led Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia to their first Copa Libertadores qualification in 2019 and the Recopa Sudamericana (South American Super Cup) title in 2021.

La Tricolor are led on the field by Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo, with other notable star players including a young defence featuring PSG’s Willian Pacho and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié. Veteran striker Enner Valencia remains crucial.

Fifa Ranking: 23

Best World Cup finishes: Last 16 (2006)

World Cup appearances: 4

IVORY COAST

The West Africans will be looking to advance from the group phase for the first time after three attempts.

Les Éléphants make their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. They are one of the teams Africa will be pinning its hopes on to go far in the tournament.

Under coach Emerse Faé, who guided Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in early 2024, they look to have rediscovered their identity. During the qualifiers, they showed resilience and were physically powerful, showing an ability to perform under pressure.

Ivory Coast were unbeaten (eight wins and two draws for 26 points) to see off a strong Gabon challenge in Group F (eight wins, a draw and a defeat for 25 points).

Star players feature a blend of experienced campaigners and a new generation of dynamic attackers. Midfielder Franck Kessie (former AC Milan and Barcelona and now Al-Ahli Saudi), defender Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) and winger Amad Diallo (Manchester United) will lead the Elephants’ charge in North America. Emerging attacking talents include Simon Adingra (Monaco) and Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan).

Fifa Ranking: 34

Best World Cup finishes: Group stages (3) (2006, 2010, 2014)

World Cup appearances: 3

CURAÇAO

Curaçao will make their World Cup debut after the tiny Caribbean island, with a population of 150,000, made history by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the tournament.

Iceland (about 340,000) were the previous smallest.

Curaçao did so by shocking Jamaica (11 points), Trinidad and Tobago (seven) and Bermuda (one), and topping Concacaf’s (North and Central America and the Caribbean) second round Group B with 12 points.

They will be eager to make their mark. But they are ranked 82nd in the world, so they should brace for some tough outings against far more experienced group opponents.

They will be coached by 63-year-old Dutchman Fred Rutten, who took over at the recommendation of his predecessor Dick Advocaat, who stood down over family health matters after guiding Curaçao to their first World Cup.

Rutten has experience, as he coached PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. He won the 2007 Intertoto Cup with FC Twente and steered them to runners-up in the Eredivisie in 2008. Rutten led Germany’s Schalke 04 to the Uefa Champions League group stage in 2008-09.

Curaçao’s historic qualification was led by star players such as experienced midfielder Leandro Bacuna (Iğdır FK, Turkey), attacking playmaker Tahith Chong (Sheffield United) and young defender Livano Comenencia (FC Zürich).

Fifa Ranking: 82

Best World Cup finishes: Never qualified

World Cup appearances: 0

• TimesLIVE, Sowetan, The Herald, Daily Dispatch and Business Day online will profile a 2026 WORLD CUP GROUP every Tuesday until the tournament’s June 11 kick-off. Also catch the STAR PLAYER profile every Friday.